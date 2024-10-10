History beckons at Old Trafford in this weekend’s Super League Grand Final – with the winner set to complete an incredible chapter in their club’s history no matter which side emerges triumphant.

Most of the focus has been on Hull KR, and their desperate attempts to end their 39-year wait for a piece of major silverware on Saturday night.

But Wigan Warriors also stand on the brink of something special – with Matt Peet’s side aiming for an historic Grand Slam, a feat rarely seen in rugby league’s entire history.

It prompts the question, therefore: where does this Wigan side sit among the greatest teams in the Super League era? We’ve had a go at trying to work that out. Here’s what we think..

7. St Helens 1996

The original and first great Super League side – who were the inaugural Super League champions nearly 30 years ago.

Led by the brilliance of Bobbie Goulding and ably supported by the likes of Steve Prescott, Keiron Cunningham and Tommy Martyn, the Saints were league and cup double winners in 1996, after defeating Bradford at Wembley to win the Challenge Cup.

Given how long ago it was, Shaun McRae’s side probably doesn’t quite get the credit it deserves.

6. Leeds Rhinos 2007-09

Leeds Rhinos celebrate victory over Melbourne Storm in the 2008 World Club Challenge – Alamy

Leeds‘ historic sides in 2007, 2008 and 2009 created Super League history that has since only been replicated or beaten once: winning three consecutive Grand Finals.

There was a World Club Challenge in there too in 2008 and for a period of three years, nobody could get close to the Rhinos when it mattered. They are undoubtedly one of the best sides we’ve seen: but there’s some who are a little bit better.

5. Leeds Rhinos 2015

The most recent side to sweep the board domestically and win the treble – but the 2015 Leeds Rhinos side, while undisputedly great that season, isn’t quite up there with the absolute best for us.

There’s no mistaking that in 2015, Leeds were THE premiere Super League side. Fuelled by the departure of some absolute legends including Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai, the Rhinos were too good for every other side nine years ago.

They pipped Wigan and Huddersfield to top spot and were narrow winners in the Grand Final: but they were heavily beaten in the World Club Challenge the following year by North Queensland.

A great side without doubt, but there are a handful of just sit above them.

READ NEXT: Man of Steel top 10 revealed including Leeds Rhinos pair with Mikey Lewis victory margin revealed

4. St Helens 2019-22

If you win four successive Super League titles, you probably deserve to be inserted into the bracket of the greatest sides in the summer era.

For four years, nobody could lay a glove on the Saints when it came to the Grand Final. And what makes their achievements more impressive is how dominant they were in some of those regular seasons. In 2019, they finished SIXTEEN points clear of second place, winning 26 of 29 games.

They then finished top of the tree again in 2022, winning the Challenge Cup during that four-year run too. But with no domestic treble, we’re going to stop short of saying they’re the best..

3. Bradford Bulls 2003

The first-ever Super League side to do the domestic treble – a small club of three sides that Wigan Warriors could join this weekend – was Bradford Bulls over 20 years ago: and they were some side.

2003 was the third straight year the Bulls reached the Grand Final – they would go on to make five in a row in total. They won 22 of their 28 league games to finish top, won the Challenge Cup in Cardiff and then coasted through the play-offs, winning the Grand Final 25-12.

Their side was fearsome in the pack and star-studded in the backs, with the likes of Lesley Vainikolo, Leon Pryce, Jamie Peacock and Stuart Fielden.

READ NEXT: The favourites to claim inaugural Rob Burrow Award in Super League Grand Final revealed

2. Wigan Warriors 2023-24

They’re not number one.. yet. That could all change in the next few days, though.

The last six major trophies on offer to win have gone the way of the Warriors, with Matt Peet’s side looking to make it seven this weekend. They have become the dominant force in the club game, and there is no doubting they are overwhelming favourites to win on Saturday.

Like every good side, they have their stars who grab the headlines. Jai Field and Bevan French immediately spring to mind. But like any elite team, they have talent as far as the eye can see: many of which doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

Can they create history this weekend?

1. St Helens 2006-07

It’s extremely tight between the top two in our eyes: but ahead of this weekend, we’re just giving the edge to an iconic St Helens side who swept aside all comers for a period.

Led by the outstanding Daniel Anderson and featuring some of Super League’s greatest-ever players, the Saints won a domestic treble in 2006 before going on to hold all four trophies, when they won the 2007 World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos.

The list of icons in that team is endless. Wellens, Long, Pryce, Lyon, Sculthorpe.. it’s arguably a who’s who of Super League’s very best. Like Wigan, they won six consecutive trophies without failure, and as mentioned, a domestic treble.

Wigan win this weekend and complete a Grand Slam though and a seventh straight trophy, and there’s probably every reason to suggest the Warriors nudge ahead of this legendary Saints side.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos’ star-studded potential 2025 line-up after Jake Connor signing is seriously impressive