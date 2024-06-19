The Super League season is approaching its halfway point – and there have been some outstanding individual displays throughout the competition.

But of all the positions where there’s real talent on a consistent basis, centre surely ranks extremely highly. A number of centres have excelled throughout 2024 – and that got us thinking, which club has the premiere centre pairing? We’ve taken the plunge and attempted to rank every club’s first-choice pairing..

Note: there are a variety of factors we’ve considered to weigh up which two players comprise the ‘starting pairing’ at centre. One is squad number, another is the amount certain players have played at centre and another is who are likely to be the first-choice pairing for the remainder of this season. Form is also factored in quite significantly!

12. Jarred Bassett and Hakim Miloudi (London Broncos)

We start, perhaps unsurprisingly, with the team at the foot of the Super League table. 2024 has been a year of struggle for London Broncos, as many observers would have predict.

It always feels difficult picking an option to go at the bottom of this list, and while Bassett and Miloudi have certainly had their moments, we’d argue it’s a fair assessment that they rank where they do.

11. Corey Hall and Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers)

Castleford have tried a few options at centre this year, including the likes of Josh Hudson. But it looks like for the rest of the season, it will be Hall and Wood who are going to be Craig Lingard’s first-choice starting pairing.

Hall will be switching across West Yorkshire next season after signing for Wakefield Trinity. But he’ll gain valuable experience in his preferred position this year for the Tigers – and Wood will undisputedly be a better player after being a mainstay in the Castleford side that have struggled for stretches of 2024.

10. Carlos Tuimavave and Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC)

Tuimavave may have only just returned from injury, but there’s no doubting he and Sutcliffe are the first-choice pairing for Simon Grix.

It’s almost certainly a coincidence that Hull ended their lengthy losing streak when Tuimavave returned to the side last weekend, but his presence undoubtedly gave the Black and Whites a lift.

9. Paul Momirovski and Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Newman remains one of the most talented Super League centres there is, of that there can surely be no doubt. But this year, his form hasn’t quite been at the height it has been earlier in his career – though he’s far from alone in the Rhinos team in that regard.

On the opposite side, Momirovski has had his moments since joining Leeds but has been in and out of the side with injury problems and is yet to discover his best form. He and Rohan Smith will hope that arrives in the second half of this year – and that Newman can rediscover his, too.

8. Matt Ikuvalu and Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans started 2024 brightly but in recent weeks, their season has started to stutter somewhat. The form of bother Ikuvalu and Romano has arguably mirrored the team’s form, with the pair struggling in recent weeks.

7. Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

Leutele wasn’t quite on form at the beginning of this season, and it’s safe to say Hardaker also didn’t hit the heights many expected from the pair after their brilliant 2023 campaigns.

But, like Leigh in general, they’re really getting back to somewhere near their best in recent weeks – and their fitness and form will be crucial in ensuring the Leopards can continue to mount a play-off push in the second half of this season.

6. Kevin Naiqama and Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants)

Things start to get fairly tough from hereon out! At least one of the centres in each of the pairings that follows has had a good season for large stretches of 2024 – and that includes this pairing.

Marsters, in the early part of this year, was quite brilliant – with that form earning him a move to Salford Red Devils in 2025. Huddersfield’s form has tailed off in recent weeks, and Naiqama hasn’t quite hit the heights many would expect from him yet, leaving the Giants duo in mid-table.

5. Rodrick Tai and Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

King has returned from his loan spell at Wigan Warriors in outstanding form. He is one of a number of players who have flourished under the leadership of Sam Burgess, and once again looks like one of the competition’s standout centres.

Tai had a slightly slow start to life in Super League but that is understandable given how he’s moved halfway around the world. In recent weeks, Tai has started to improve and he’s arguably locked in as the Wire’s other starting centre now alongside King.

4. Konrad Hurrell and Mark Percival (St Helens)

With Waqa Blake settled on the wing, it’s enabled Hurrell to return to the Saints team on a regular basis at centre – and he’s been impressive for Paul Wellens’ side. Percival is another who is consistently impressive.

3. Peta Hiku and Tom Opacic (Hull KR)

A centre pairing that wasn’t even supposed to be at the beginning of 2024, Hiku and Opacic have both played a crucial part in establishing Rovers firmly in title contention this season once again.

Hiku’s switch from fullback has proven to be a masterstroke by Willie Peters, with the new recruit proving to be a shrewd addition to Rovers’ backline. Opacic has, just like last year, been very impressive.

2. Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

We’re now arguably getting to Super League’s best centres all season long – starting with Wigan Warriors and England star Wardle. He is in magnificent form, and has been all season.

On the other side, Keighran had a fairly slow start, at least compared to the standard he set during his time at Catalans but, prior to his red card against Warrington, he appeared to be settling into a real groove.

1. Nene MacDonald and Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

If Wardle has been in the top three centres in Super League this season, then the other two come from the same club: Salford Red Devils.

Macdonald’s signing was written off as a mistake by some, but he has proven to be an absolute revelation since returning to Super League. Samoan international Lafai continues to get better with age too, and is already courting interest from Hull FC about a move for 2025.

If he stays though, and Salford add Marsters, they’ll have three of the best centres in the competition all under contract at the same time. That is a tantalising thought for Paul Rowley..