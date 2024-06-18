Warrington Wolves star George Williams builds perfect player from 5 key attributes

England captain and Warrington Wolves star George Williams is Love Rugby League‘s next guest on My Perfect Player.

There are five categories that fit the bill for the perfect rugby league player: passing, kicking, speed, tackling and rugby IQ.

Our first three guests on My Perfect Player were Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell, Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty and St Helens women’s head coach Matty Smith: Next up is England skipper Williams. We asked the Warrington half-back to build his all-time player from the five key attributes above: all hypothetically speaking of course, we didn’t actually send him to a laboratory!

Without further ado, here is George Williams‘ Perfect Player..

Rugby IQ

Andrew Johns.

Kicking

Jonathan Thurston.. He’s up there isn’t he (in greatest of all-time conversation)?

Tackling

Tommy Leuluai, 100 per cent. He smokes everyone, it doesn’t matter who it is!

Speed

We’ve got three who are rapid at Warrington – Matt Dufty, Matty Ashton and Connor Wrench. Dom Young is a joke, just because of how big he is too, he is the fastest player I’ve played with, but I reckon Josh Addo-Carr.

Passing

Trent Barrett could whip them, he was a good player.

