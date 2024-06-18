Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam shares update on injured trio ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided an injury update on John Asiata, Robbie Mulhern and Keanan Brand ahead of Friday’s trip to Leeds Rhinos.

Influential captain Asiata has been limited to just three appearances this season, with his last appearance coming in Leigh’s win over Catalans Dragons on April 26, but is now close to returning from his hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, England international prop Mulhern has been in and out of Lam’s side this season due to a couple of calf issues.

Speaking in his weekly press conference prior to Friday’s visit to Headingley, Leigh coach Lam says the forward pair won’t play against the Rhinos – but should be available for their Round 16 clash against neighbours Wigan Warriors on July 5.

“The players that are left to come back, I think it’s just Robbie Mulhern and John Asiata now, two of our most important players,” Lam said. “Hopefully they’ll both be back for the Wigan game in two more rounds.

“We’ve got the international round after Leeds this weekend and that will give them three weeks to come back, so hopefully by the Wigan game everyone is onboard to play and finish the second half of the season.

NEW SIGNING: Leigh Leopards boss discusses Aaron Pene debut prospects – and his ‘explosive’ attributes

“John’s on the field running now but we have a policy here that once they are back from injury they’ve got to fill out two full weeks on the field with the load and everything else – contact and high metres – to get in to play. He’s on the field now so the best case would be Wigan he’d be available, but we’ll make that decision on that week.”

Meanwhile, utility-back Brand is nearing the end of his recovery process after suffering a knee injury in their Challenge Cup win over Featherstone Rovers on March 23.

“Keanan is on a week-to-week basis,” Lam added. “I think he’ll be right either this week or next week, so we’ll see him playing again in the next fortnight.”

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos bottom, Leigh Leopards flying in Super League mood table