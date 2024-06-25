The England and France squads have been named for Saturday’s mid-season Test in Toulouse – and perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s a real spread in terms of how many players each Super League club has contributed.

Some clubs will get to rest their squad up in their entirety after having a grand total of zero call-ups while others will see a large portion of their playing group head out to France for the game.

Here’s the full breakdown of how many players each Super League club has contributed to both squads.

=11. Leigh Leopards – 0

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam speaks to the media at Craven Park following defeat to Hull KR

The Leopards are one of two clubs not to have a single player involved this weekend. Of their squad, the expectation was that someone like Robbie Mulhern, who has featured in England squads under Shaun Wane before, might have had a chance at a call-up.

However, a recent injury hampered his chances of making the cut, meaning Adrian Lam’s whole squad can enjoy a break this week.

=11. Salford Red Devils – 0

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

The same is true for Paul Rowley and Salford, who are another that don’t have a single player involved in the Test on Saturday – but that is somewhat of a surprise, you could argue.

The Red Devils have had a number of players in marvellous form throughout 2024 including Oliver Partington, Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross – but they’ve all been overlooked by Wane this weekend.

10. Castleford Tigers – 1

The Tigers have a solitary player involved this weekend – and it’s one of their form men across the whole of the 2024 Super League campaign.

Sam Wood’s first England call-up certainly came as somewhat of a surprise but his form cannot be argued against, and he’s in contention to make his senior Test debut this weekend in Toulouse.

9. Hull FC – 1

Tiaki Chan in action for Wigan Warriors

Hull’s only representative is a player that, technically, isn’t theirs. Young forward Tiaki Chan is in the French 22 that Laurent Frayssinous has named for this weekend’s Test, and while Chan is on loan from Wigan Warriors, he’s made an impact for the Black and Whites in recent weeks.

=7. Huddersfield – 2

Hugo Salabio of Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield have one player in each of this weekend’s squads – both of them forwards. The call-up of prop Hugo Salabio into the French group was perhaps not that much of a surprise: but the Giants’ sole England representative perhaps was.

That said, Oliver Wilson has gone well for Ian Watson’s side this year, and he’s one of six debutants in the 20-man squad that Shaun Wane has named.

=7. London Broncos – 2

Hakim Miloudi pictured in action for London Broncos in 2024

There’s two players from Mike Eccles’ squad heading out to Toulouse this weekend, and they’re both in the French squad. It’s a return to France for Ugo Tison, who is on loan from Catalans Dragons at the Broncos.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Frayssinous’ squad includes maverick outside back Hakim Miloudi, who will be one of the stars of the French side that takes to the field this weekend.

=5. Hull KR – 3

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in 2024

Rovers’ fine form in Super League this year has seen three of their star players rewarded with Test call-ups. Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten are back involved, which surely nobody could argue with given their importance to the Robins in 2024.

And there’s also a first senior call-up for star forward Elliot Minchella, who has emerged as one of Super League’s best players in recent months.

=5. St Helens – 3

Also with three players? Paul Wellens’ St Helens.

There are two established international figures in their trio, with Matty Lees and Jack Welsby almost certain to feature in France this weekend. And they could be joined by another debutant in the England setup, with prop George Delaney’s form earning him a deserved call-up for the first time.

=3. Wigan Warriors – 4

Brad O’Neill lifts the Challenge Cup following Wigan Warriors’ triumph in the competition’s 2024 final against Warrington Wolves

The reigning Super League and world champions have a quartet of players in Shaun Wane’s 20-man squad: the joint-most of any club.

Among them are new call-up Brad O’Neill, whose fine form has been rewarded with a first inclusion at international level. Luke Thompson is also recalled while Harry Smith and Tyler Dupree will look to add to their recent England appearances.

=3. Warrington Wolves – 4

Like Wigan, Sam Burgess’ Wolves have a quartet in the England squad for this weekend. Captain George Williams is chief among them, as is England mainstay Ben Currie.

The other duo from Warrington are young forwards James Harrison and Matty Nicholson, both of whom have stood out for the Wire in 2024.

2. Leeds Rhinos – 5

Harry Newman (left) and Ash Handley (right) in action for Leeds Rhinos

Only one club in the whole of Super League has more players involved this weekend than Leeds Rhinos who, despite their struggles in 2024, have five players who could feature on Saturday.

Three of them – Ash Handley, Harry Newman and James McDonnell – are in the England squad while Mickael Goudemand and Justin Sangare have been given the nod to feature in France’s squad for the game.

1. Catalans Dragons – 14

Ben Garcia warms up ahead of a Catalans Dragons game in 2024

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the opposition England face this weekend, it’s Catalans Dragons who have by far and away the most players set to potentially feature on Saturday.

They have a solitary England international – Tom Johnstone, with no place for Mike McMeeken or Tom Davies this time around. They then have a staggering 13 players out of the entire French 22.

They are: Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Arthur Romano, Cesaro Rouge, Paul Seguier and Fouad Yaha.

