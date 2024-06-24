Brits Down Under: Morgan Smithies tops tackle charts as Dom Young scores again

Round 16 of the NRL is done and dusted, with England international Morgan Smithies once again finishing up as Canberra Raiders’ top tackler.

Brits Down Under is a weekly feature here on Love Rugby League in 2024, checking out how the NRL‘s British players get on every week.

Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers had bye weeks. Here is a brief recap from Round 16..

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

The Lancastrian played the full 80 minutes in the Dolphins’ narrow 30-24 defeat to the Storm, making 92 metres from 12 carries, which included two tackle breaks and one hit up. Farnworth also made 13 tackles and four offloads.

Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)

The towering winger just can’t stop scoring. He added another try to his tally with one in the Roosters’ 26-8 win over the Bulldogs, his 10th in 11 games in 2024. Young also racked up 127 metres from 14 carries, including a line break and four tackle breaks.

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Radley played the full 80 minutes in the slightly unfamiliar role of back-row in the Roosters’ win over the Bulldogs. The Sydney-born forward, who qualifies to represent England via his father, made 74 metres from eight carries, including seven hit ups. He also made 23 tackles against Canterbury.

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

Elliott Whitehead in action for Canberra Raiders in 2024

The Bradfordian played the full 80 minutes in the back-row in Canberra’s 48-24 defeat to the Tigers, making 13 carries ad 24 tackles as well as two offloads.

Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The 27-year-old started in the font-row in the Bulldogs’ defeat to the Roosters, playing 52 minutes in total. He made 99 metres from 12 carries, including 11 hit ups. He also registered an impressive tackle count of 34, with an 89 per cent tackle efficiency.

King, who was born in Huddersfield whilst his dad David was playing for the Giants, has previously spoken to the i about his aspirations to represent his birthplace and mother’s side of the family one day, although he has yet to earn the call-up to the England national team.

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The Dewsbury-born prop, who will be a Huddersfield Giants player in 2025, featured from the bench in South Sydney’s 14-0 win over Manly. Burgess made 103 metres from nine carries whilst making 17 tackles.

Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

The Wigan Warriors academy product played 49 minutes for the Raiders against the Tigers, finishing up as Canberra’s top tackler with 32 to his name, with a tackle efficiency of 91 per cent. He also made 72 metres from 11 carries.

NRL Round 16 results

Dolphins 24-30 Melbourne Storm

Gold Coast Titans 66-6 New Zealand Warriors

Sydney Roosters 26-8 Canterbury Bulldogs

South Sydney Rabbitohs 14-0 Manly Sea Eagles

Wests Tigers 48-24 Canberra Raiders

