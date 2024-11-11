Quiz: Can you name every winner of the men’s Golden Boot award since 2000?

With the nominees for the 2024 Golden Boot revealed last week, it’s only right that this week’s quiz is based around the prestigious award…

The full nominees for the 2024 gong can be viewed in full HERE – with the winner set to be announced in early December.

The award, which recognises the standout performers in international rugby league every year, will be decided by some of the game’s great players who have reached 50 international caps: including England icon James Graham.

The Golden Boot award was founded in 1985 by the British magazine Open Rugby and it was first awarded to Australian icon Wally Lewis for his performances throughout 1984 – with Garry Jack (1985), Brett Kenny (1986), Hugh McGahan and Peter Sterling (1987), Ellery Hanley (1988), Mal Meninga (1989) and Garry Schofield (1990) also recipients of being crowned rugby league’s best player for those specific calendar years.

No award was made between 1990 and 1998 at the time due to organisational difficulties – with League Publications Ltd buying the rights to the award in 1999 and began awarding the Golden Boot from that year on.

The International Rugby League purchased the rights to the award in 2017 and introduced a women’s category in 2018: with the wheelchair category coming a year later.

Whilst the Golden Boot was previously awarded to rugby league’s player for their performances throughout the calendar year for club and country, the award was changed under the IRL’s guise to displays solely on the international stage during said calendar year.

So without further ado, can you name every recipient of the men’s Golden Boot award since 2000? We’ve given you three answers with our featured image of Joseph Manu (New Zealand), Tommy Makinson (England) and Cameron Smith (Australia).

Let’s get into it, shall we? We’ve given you a 10-minute timer to name the 22 previous winners (no award was given in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic). Good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Can you name every winner of the men’s Golden Boot award since 2000?

If you've not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you've missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

