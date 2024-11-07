The long list for this year’s Golden Boot award has been revealed: and it features players from five different Super League clubs, including three England Internationals.

The award, which recognises the standout performers in international rugby league every year, will be decided by some of the game’s great players who have reached 50 international caps: including England icon James Graham.

And there are a number of players from Super League in the running once again. That includes England pair George Williams and Harry Smith, who were outstanding for England in their series victory over Samoa.

Herbie Farnworth is the other England international included – arguably the standout player for Shaun Wane’s side during the autumn internationals.

But players from eight different nations are included, and that list features Super League players who have starred in the Pacific Championships.

Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam is among them, as is another Kumuls star, Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald.

He is the second Salford player on the list, with Cook Islands star Esan Marsters, who will join the Red Devils in 2025, also included.

The other players named are Tongan trio Addin Fonua-Blake, Jason Taumalolo and Haumole Olakau’atu: who are in the running to become the first player from a Pacific nation to win the Golden Boot.

Samoa’s Jarome Luai and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, New Zealand fullback Keano Kini plus Australia stars Harry Grant, Zac Lomax, Tom Trbojevic and Isaah Yeo complete the list.

Herbie Farnworth (England)

Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga)

Harry Grant (Australia)

Lachlan Lam (Papua New Guinea)

Zac Lomax (Australia)

Jarome Luai (Samoa)

Keano Kini (New Zealand)

Nene Macdonald (Papua New Guinea)

Esan Marsters (Cook Islands)

Taane Milne (Fiji)

Haumole Olakau’atu (Tonga)

Harry Smith (England)

Jason Taumalolo (Tonga)

Tom Trbojevic (Australia)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Samoa)

George Williams (England)

Isaah Yeo (Australia)

The winner will be announced in early December: and IRL chair Troy Grant said: “International rugby league has never been more competitive, and this is reflected by the players in contention for the IRL 2024 Golden Boot.

“In the past month, international rugby league has been played at the highest level in Australia, England, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea before big crowds and large television audiences.

