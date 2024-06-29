Only nine players in history have achieved the enormous feat of making 50 international rugby league appearances.. Can you name them all? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League‘s quiz.

That’s right. Just nine players have received golden caps for hitting the remarkable milestone of 50 test matches in the international rugby league arena, and unsurprisingly, they are all legends of the game.

And since we’re so nice to you here at Love Rugby League, we’ve already given you three of the answers with our featured image – England legend James Graham and Ruben Wiki of New Zealand have won 53 and 57 caps respectively, whilst Darren Lockyer holds the record for most international appearances with 63 during his glittering career for Australia.

But it’s up to you to get the other six answers! Since it’s a short quiz this week, we’ve given you a three-minute timer, and we’ve also given you some clues with the nation(s) they represented.

Good luck with this one – don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Quiz: Can you name the 9 players to have made 50 international rugby league appearances?

Stats courtesy of Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club

