Quiz: Can you name every Hull FC head coach in the Super League era?

John Cartwright has been appointed as the Hull FC head coach from 2025.. Can you name every coach of the Black and Whites during their time in Super League? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League‘s quiz.

Earlier this week, Hull unveiled Cartwright as their new head coach as of next season, taking over the reins from Tony Smith, who was relieved of his duties back in April.

Simon Grix has been in charge on an interim basis since Smith’s departure from the MKM Stadium, but we’ve not included interim head coaches in our quiz, so that also excludes Andy Last, who had a short spell as interim coach of the Airlie Birds in 2020.

According to their club website, Hull have had 11 men at the helm on a permanent basis during their time in Super League to date, with this their 27th consecutive year in the top flight, with Australian boss Cartwright to become the 11th permanent head coach in 2025.

Good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

READ NEXT: Hull FC appoint John Cartwright: The lowdown on Super League’s newest head coach