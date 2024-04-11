Picking the Super League Dream Team (so far) after opening quarter of 2024

We’re a quarter of the way through the Super League season, so for a bit of fun, we’ve decided to pick what our Dream Team would look like based on the opening seven rounds.

Seven rounds have already been and gone in Super League 2024 as we prepare for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel points get awarded every week, which means we can keep a track of who is leading the race for this year’s award, which is currently Salford marksman Marc Sneyd (see what we did there?).

But what about the Super League Dream Team? Well, we don’t know who is in the frame for that at present, but we’ve taken assessed how our dream XIII would look like after the opening seven rounds, with a number of outstanding performances from the players below..

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington)

Dufty is one of the in-form players in Super League right now, and his transform under new head coach Sam Burgess hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Australian speedster has scored seven tries and provided seven assists in as many games.

He is also leading the way in the competition for carries (141), clean breaks (9), metres (1,231) and tackle busts (59).

ANALYSIS: The 5 players Warrington coach Sam Burgess has already transformed

2. Adam Swift (Huddersfield)

The 31-year-old enjoyed one of his best seasons to date in 2023 for Hull FC, and he has carried that rich vein of form with him to his new club Huddersfield. Swift has scored eight tries in seven games in Super League so far this season.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the top 10 metre makers in Super League so far this season, including Adam Swift

3. Esan Marsters (Huddersfield)

The Cook Islands international was in and out of Ian Watson’s side last year due to inconsistent form – but he has started 2024 in a terrific manner. Marsters has scored three tries and provided five assists in seven league games, making 17 carries on average per game.

ASSIST KINGS: The 10 players with the most assists in Super League 2024, including Huddersfield trio

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan)

Wardle has proven to be a masterstroke of a signing by Wigan, becoming one of the premium centres in the competition since arriving at the Warriors. His carries are explosive and cause problems for opposition defences, and you can see why Wigan acted quickly to tie the England international down on a new long-term contract.

INTERVIEW: Jake Wardle on new Wigan Warriors contract, ‘really easy’ decision and his England ambitions

5. Ash Handley (Leeds)

The 28-year-old has been exceptional in the early rounds, and Rhinos fans will be hoping his rib injury isn’t anything too serious. Handley has scored seven tries in seven games in 2024, making an average of 170 metres from an average of 18 carries per game.

RELATED: Leeds winger Ash Handley provides update on rib injury suffered in Warrington defeat

6. Bevan French (Wigan)

It was music to the ears of Wigan fans when it was announced that French would be staying in cherry and white until at least the end of 2028 – and it’s great news for Super League too. French is box office and a player that is worth the ticket money alone.

The Australian speedster has been in fine form in the early rounds, scoring five tries in as many games. A special player.

INSIDE THE DEAL: How Wigan Warriors tied down Bevan French to long-term contract

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford)

It’s not difficult to see why Sneyd is sitting at the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard – the Salford star’s left boot is like gold dust.

The England international has been an ever-present for Paul Rowley’s side so far this term, kicking 29 goals – the most in the competition so far. Sneyd is also leading the way for assists (9), kicks in general play (106) and attacking kicks (63).

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

8. Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

The former Australia and Italy international has been one of the standout front-rowers in Super League since arriving at Warrington ahead of last season, being named in the 2023 Super League Dream Team. Vaughan has played six Super League games so far this season, boasting an average gain of 9.1 metres per carry.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan)

O’Neill is a rising star who is already a key member of Wigan‘s forward pack. He has been an ever-present for Matt Peet’s side so far in 2024, playing a huge role in their World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers. He is also averaging an impressive 39 tackles per game.

The 21-year-old has already won everything there is to win at club level – Super League Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge. England honours next, perhaps?

ANALYSIS: Charting the rise of Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill who is a tackling machine

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Big Al is a big player. The Saints stalwart is on a mission for silverware in 2024 after missing a couple of months last year through injury. Walmsley has been an ever-present for St Helens in 2024, and despite coming towards the back end of his career at 34, he undoubtedly remains one of Super League‘s best props.

11. James Bell (St Helens)

If you looked up rugby league player in the fictional dictionary, then James Bell would come up. He’s just a proper, pure rugby league player. The Scotland international has really found his feet at Saints and is a fan favourite on the terraces at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Bell is a tackling machine but with a skilful ball-playing ability.

RED V: An ode to James Bell: The impressive rise of St Helens’ fan favourite

12. Mike McMeeken (Catalans)

The beautiful thing that you get with McMeeken is that you can put him anywhere in the forward pack and he’ll deliver an 8/10 performance. The Catalans powerhouse has been one of the leading forwards in the competition over the last two years.

McMeeken is a hard-running forward who is hard as nails in defence. A key member of Steve McNamara’s pack.

POWER RANKINGS: Wigan Warriors back top, Catalans Dragons rise, Hull KR move on up

13. Ben Garcia (Catalans)

Garcia might well be one of the most consistent and reliable forwards in Super League over the last decade. The France international is a proper captain, leading by his actions as well as his words. He doesn’t ask of anything from his side that he wouldn’t do himself. The Dragons skipper has made a big start to 2024.

Just for a bit of fun.. What would your Super League Dream Team be after the opening seven rounds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

READ NEXT: 6 rugby league stars running marathons this spring, including Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC icons