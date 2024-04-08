Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley provides update on rib injury suffered in Warrington defeat

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has provided an update on the rib injury he suffered in Friday’s 34-8 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

The 28-year-old’s night was ended early as he was forced to leave the field after taking a bang to his ribs and immediately went to hospital to get it checked out.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Handley provided an injury update on himself and how he is three days after the incident.

“I’m a bit sore, I spent a good few hours in A&E on Friday but it’s settled down over the last couple of days so I’m hoping it will keep settling down and see how I go,” Handley said.

“I couldn’t breathe really, I’m surprised I could walk off the field, I was struggling. I got a knock on it against Cas the week before and then I felt a bit of a pop on Friday so it was pretty tough.

“I think it’s cartilage in my rib, there’s no break on the bone which is good, but I don’t know how long it’s going to take (to heal). I’m just taking it day by day, I’m normally a quick healer but we’ll just have to see how I feel, try to walk properly first and go from there.

“I got my socks on this morning on my own, which is a plus! But I just want to get back to being able to walk properly and doing the general day-to-day things first.

“I’m pretty glad we’ve got a week off this week so I’m not missing too many games, but we’ll just see where I’m at. Hopefully in a couple of weeks time I’ll be back running and see where we can go from there.”

Handley, who managed to follow the Leeds-Warrington game on his phone on the way to hospital, thanked the club’s medical staff and NHS staff for the support he received.

“I was pretty surprised with how many people where around me,” Handley told the club’s YouTube channel.

“I knew it was bad but I probably didn’t realise how bad it was, and the amount of staff and the people who work in the offices were really looking after me, it just shows how good the club is really.

“I’m really grateful for the support. There were a lot of medical staff with me in the ambulance and the NHS staff were there so I’m grateful to them and a lot of people have messaged me so I’m just really appreciative of everyone who is looking out for me.”

