Papua New Guinean London Broncos ace makes Championship move for 2025

London Broncos forward Emmanuel Waine will join Championship outfit Bradford Bulls in 2025, penning a two-year deal at Odsal.

Three-time Papua New Guinea international Waine helped the Broncos to promotion from the second tier last term, making 14 appearances for Mike Eccles’ side and scoring two tries.

He’s gone on to register a further four appearances for the capital club in Super League so far this season, all of which from the interchange bench.

But off-contract at Plough Lane, the Kumuls ace has found himself a new club ahead of 2025, becoming the latest in an ever-growing list of players seeing their exits from the capital confirmed.

27-year-old Waine‘s three international caps all came in 2022, making his bow in the Pacific Test against Fiji before featuring in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Having secured the signing of the Jiwaka Province native, Bradford head coach Eamon O’Carroll told their club website: “I am really pleased and excited to be able to bring in someone the quality of Emmanuel.

“He is a really powerful individual who breaks tackles. He’s doing that in Super League and looking at his stats, he’s really competitive.

“He has the ability to play middle and back-row, so he adds more depth, and I am excited to bring him to the club. He’s moving up with his family and he will add another dynamic to our team.

“He has great balance in everything he does, he is destructive when he carries, has great leg speed and power and defensively, he wants to hit people hard.”

Former PNG Hunters ace Waine will link up with fellow countryman Keven Appo, who also has three international caps for his nation on his CV.

Appo has been at Odsal since 2023, and recently penned a new two-year deal to extend his stay until the end of the 2026 campaign.

O’Caroll continued: “He (Waine) will fit in to what we are trying to do here and he has the ability to play on an edge. He’s really threatening there too, and he is a well rounded player who wants to get better as well.

“We started talking with Emmanuel early which helped (see off Super League competition). He has great ambition to play in Super League, but he’s on board with the journey with us.

“It is a really exciting one and I am sure he will become a fans’ favourite.”

