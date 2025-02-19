Former Hull FC man out to ‘prove people wrong’ after sealing Championship deal for 2025

Former Hull FC winger Liam Tindall insists he’s out to ‘prove some people wrong’ after penning a deal with Championship outfit London Broncos for 2025.

Tindall joined Hull on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 campaign, but was released back in November alongside Jack Walker and Morgan Smith after an injury-hit 12 months at the MKM Stadium.

The 23-year-old featured just three times for the Airlie Birds, and played four games as a loanee for Bradford Bulls in the second tier.

Following his exit from FC, he returned to Bradford on trial and donned a shirt for Brian Noble’s side during pre-season.

But a contract didn’t come to fruition, and he has instead made the move to the capital to link up with the Broncos.

One-time England Knights international Tindall needs just three more appearances to hit the milestone of 50 senior career games.

23 of his 47 to date came for hometown club Leeds Rhinos, with the remainder coming between Hull, Bradford and Doncaster – who he represented eight times as a loanee back in 2021.

Having seen his arrival announced by London on Wednesday evening, the Yorkshireman will go straight into contention for their home opener against Featherstone Rovers this weekend.

The Broncos lost 20-6 at Odsal last Sunday in the first game of their 2025 Championship campaign.

Speaking to the club’s website after putting pen to paper at The Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tindall said: “I’m buzzing to be a part of this team for the season.

“I’m ready to put some hard work in to help the squad and prove some people wrong.”