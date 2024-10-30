Papua New Guinea star’s contract length with Castleford Tigers revealed

Papua New Guinea international Judah Rimbu has been strongly linked with a move to Castleford Tigers for a while, with reports in Australia now suggesting he has signed a two-year contract with the Super League club.

Back in September, Yorkshire Live reported that Kumuls hooker Rimbu was tabled an offer from Castleford ahead of next season.

Although he has yet to make his NRL debut, Rimbu was a standout for PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup this year, scooping the Petero Civoniceva Medal for being the competition’s player of the year after scoring 16 tries in 23 games.

And The Mole of Wide World of Sports has now reported that Rimbu has signed a two-year contract with the Tigers from 2025, although the move has yet to be officially announced by the West Yorkshire club.

Rimbu has won four caps for his native Papua New Guinea since making his international debut for the Kumuls in 2023, and is currently part of Jason Demetriou’s squad for the ongoing Pacific Championships.

The Mole also suggested that Australian clubs showed interest in Rimbu but it was too late, with the Mendi-born hooker having already put pen to paper on a deal with Castleford.

Rimbu, who has scored 21 tries in 69 appearances in the Queensland Cup over the last four seasons, is likely to fill the void left by former Man of Steel Paul McShane at the Jungle and will compete for a spot in the No. 9 role in Danny McGuire’s side alongside his fellow countryman Liam Horne and homegrown talent Cain Robb.

At the time of writing, the Tigers have officially confirmed three new signings for 2025 in the shape of Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Louis Senior (Hull Kingston Rovers) and Zac Cini (Parramatta Eels).

However, it’s widely expected that Parramatta Eels half-back Daejarn Asi will be a Castleford player in 2025, as revealed by Love Rugby League back in September, as well as the aforementioned Rimbu.

Rimbu will fly to England shortly after the conclusion of Papua New Guinea’s Pacific Championships campaign.

The Kumuls face the Cook Islands this weekend, with Demetriou’s side hoping to finish top of the Pacific Bowl and earn the chance for promotion into next year’s Pacific Cup.

