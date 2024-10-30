New Zealand Warriors prop Bunty Afoa is the latest NRL player who has been made available to Super League clubs for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Afoa is one of dozens of players who officially enters the open market for the 2026 season later this week. Every player who is going into the final year of their contract with an NRL club in 2025 can officially hold talks with clubs about a move the following season.

But Afoa could leave the Warriors before then, Love Rugby League understands. His name is one that has been suggested to possible Super League clubs still on the hunt for a prop to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

It would appear the exit door is ajar for Afoa at the Warriors in regards to an immediate departure. Clubs on both sides of the world have been offered his services and the forward has been told he is free to leave on.

At present, Afoa has held off on a move to Super League as he assesses potential options in Australia. But there are English clubs monitoring the forward’s situation in case it develops over the winter months.

If Afoa did decide to make the switch to Super League, any prospective new club would be getting a player with plenty of NRL experience.

Afoa has made almost 150 appearances for the Warriors since debuting in 2016. Still only 28, Afoa has also been capped eight times by Samoa during his career too: but he has not featured for the national side for two years.

A number of Super League teams still have spots on their overseas quota: and are on the hunt for a prop forward with experience.

Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens are among the clubs without seven contracted overseas players as it stands.

But there is expected to be much more movement in the weeks ahead as clubs shuffle their ranks to prepare for the start of 2025: and Afoa could yet be a player of interest to other teams, too.

READ NEXT: Potential Headingley crowd for second Test revealed as landmark figure within reach