Wigan boss Matt Peet has dropped the clearest hint yet that off-contract powerhouse Paddy Mago will extend his stay beyond the end of the season, labelling him as a Warriors ‘cult hero’.

Auckland-born prop Mago arrived at Wigan from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Having donned the colours of North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos at first-grade level Down Under prior to Souths, his CV includes 37 NRL appearances.

And he has since gone on to feature 146 times across all competitions for the Cherry and Whites, becoming a fans’ favourite: with his contract situation appearing likely to be resolved in the not too distant future.

Wigan coach drops major hint on future of off-contract ‘cult hero’ Paddy Mago

Set to turn 32 in December, Mago has scored ten tries for the Warriors to date: including one earlier this season at Belle Vue against Wakefield Trinity as Peet’s side marched on the path to Wembley for another Challenge Cup triumph.

Beating Hull KR to seal silverware, this year’s cup success brought the eighth major honour Mago has lifted during his time at Wigan so far.

He could yet take that tally to ten before this season is over, with both the Super League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title still well within the Cherry and Whites’ reach.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Wakefield, head coach Peet provided an update on Mago’s future, saying: “I’m sure there’ll be an announcement and I’m hopeful there’ll be an announcement in the coming weeks.

“We’re not at that point (yet), but we’re keen to keep him and he’s keen to stay, so hopefully we can get that sorted.

“He’s such an important part of the group, I think he’s a bit of a cult hero here.”

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