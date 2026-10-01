NRL ace in France World Cup squad as Super League stars dominate

France have named their final 23-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup, with Super League stars dominating selection.

The final selection comes after Les Bleus’ initial 40-man train-on squad announced last month met in Carcassonne earlier this week. However, following the end of the mini-camp, they have now trimmed the squad by 17 men to round off the finalised squad.

Les Bleus begin their World Cup campaign against Samoa, before facing England, Fiji and Lebanon throughout the pool stages.

NRL ace named in France World Cup squad as Super League stars dominate

There is healthy Super League representation in the French squad for the competition later this month, with Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique also providing the bulk of the players.

After an impressive 2026 season, Toulouse lead the way with eight picks, in the form of Benjamin Laguerre, César Rougé, Thomas Lacans, Lambert Belmas, Tiaki Chan, Louis Grossemy, Mathieu Jussaume and Roméo Tropis, while Les Dracs’ Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Léo Darrelatour, Julian Bousquet, Romain Navarette, Benjamin Garcia and Alrix Da Costa also feature.

Catalans-bound pair Amir Bourouh and Arthur Romano also make the final squad, as do Hull KR duo Jordan Dezaria and Arthur Mourgue. Huddersfield Giants man Mathieu Cozza rounds off the Super League selection.

France can also call on South Sydney Rabbitohs man Latrell Siegwalt for the World Cup after he made the final squad selection, which comes after his NRL debut in 2026. He is also in-line for his first cap.

Elsewhere, Super XIII men Théo Fages, Fouad Yaha and Joe Drodrolagi round off the squad.

France 23-man Rugby League World Cup squad in full

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Léo Darrelatour, Julian Bousquet, Romain Navarette, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa (Dragons Catalans), Benjamin Laguerre, César Rougé, Thomas Lacans, Lambert Belmas, Tiaki Chan, Louis Grossemy, Mathieu Jussaume, Roméo Tropis (Toulouse Olympique), Amir Bourouh, Arthur Romano (Hull FC), Mathieu Cozza (Huddersfield), Jordan Dezaria, Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR), Joe Drodrolagi (Carcassonne), Théo Fages (Pia XIII Baroudeur), Latrell Siegwalt (South Sydney), Fouad Yaha (Albi RL)

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