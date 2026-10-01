Wigan powerhouse Patrick Mago has accidentally revealed the departure of young team-mate Harvey Makin in an emotional social media post paying thanks to those around him in 2026.

Mago – whose own contract extension was only announced recently – took to Instagram (@pati.mago) earlier this week following the end of Wigan’s campaign.

Within his post, the prop thanked god, his family and those connected to the club – including his team-mates – for the journey they have been on throughout this year.

The 31-year-old concluded his post by passing his well wishes onto his departing team-mates, with retiring legend Liam Farrell listed as well as Tiaki Chan, Sam Eseh and Makin.

Chan’s permanent move to Toulouse Olympique and Eseh’s switch to fellow Super League outfit Bradford Bulls had already been announced, but Makin’s permanent exit from The Brick Community Stadium had not previously been known about.

Wigan forward Harvey Makin’s departure revealed in Patrick Mago’s emotional social media post

Youth product Makin has 65 professional career appearances on his CV, though only one of those came in a Warriors shirt.

Having been the unused 18th man on a number of occasions for Matt Peet’s side, he featured off the bench back in July 2025 as they beat Huddersfield Giants 30-10 on home soil.

Notably, that was the game at which the knighthood of the late, great Sir Billy Boston was celebrated by all connected to the club – with Makin among the squad whose photo was taken alongside Boston sat on his throne pre-match.

Utility forward Makin will turn 23 next month, with his other 64 senior career appearances to date made on loan/dual-registration between London Broncos, Barrow Raiders, Oldham, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils.

His games for both London and Salford saw him don a shirt in Super League, though the 24 appearances he has managed this term have all come for Championship clubs in the shape of Oldham and Barrow.

With seven career tries on his CV, the young gun’s next move remains unclear.

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