Leeds Rhinos captain Ash Handley has seemingly ruled himself out of contention for the Rugby League World Cup after admitting his season ‘has come to an end’.

Handley missed Leeds’ semi-final defeat to Warrington Wolves with a back injury and after taking to social media, he appears to have confirmed that he will not be in position to represent England when the World Cup starts this month.

The 30-year-old was semmingly a lock for the England squad after a strong season, scoring nine tries and providing 14 assists in Super League this year.

However after taking to social media, Handley’s place now appears in doubt.

Posting on Instagram, Handley said: ”You just can’t write it.

“Absolutely gutted my season has come to an end in this way. Sport can be cruel sometimes.

“An incredible year for us as a club which deserved more, especially for the boys who are leaving us.

“Time now to recover and spend time with my little family.

“Thank you to our rhinos fans, we will be back in 2027.”

If Handley is unavailable for the World Cup, it adds to a growing problem for head coach Brian McDermott, who is also expected to be without Jake Wardle for the tournament as the Wigan Warriors centre prepares for time off to let his body recover from various injuries.

Herbie Farnworth is a lock to play in one centre role, though the other options aren’t as clear. They can call upon two players who have played centre for NRL Grand Finalists Sydney Roosters this year in Hugo Savala and Billy Smith. Another option is Leigh Leopards centre Umyla Hanley, who was a late inclusion to McDermott’s performance squad.

Beyond that, England don’t appear to have many options, with Leeds’ Harry Newman, selected for the Ashes series last year, not included this time around.

England name their 23-man squad next Monday. But it’s clear that without Wardle and now seemingly Handley too, they go to Australia without two centres expected to be on the plane down under next week.