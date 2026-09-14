Departing Hull FC star Amir Bourouh has been named as a shock inclusion in France’s extended 40-man squad ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Following a two-season stint at Hull, hooker Bourouh – who will turn 26 in January – has agreed a deal to join French outfit Catalans Dragons from 2027.

Having been born in Huddersfield, he is yet to represent any nation – but has both Algerian and French heritage.

And it would appear he has elected to pursue a spot in Les Bleus’ squad this autumn, with his name one of a plethora in the 40-man squad that either play in Super League now or have done previously.

Departing Hull FC star Amir Bourouh shock inclusion in extended France squad for 2026 Rugby League World Cup

Bourouh’s fellow departing Hull team-mate Hugo Salabio has also been named by France head coach Laurent Frayssinous.

Elsewhere, stalwart skipper Ben Garcia will bring the curtain down on his career in this autumn’s showpiece tournament, with the World Cup taking place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Catalans legend Garcia played his last game for the Dragons over the weekend in their defeat away against Super League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors, and ahead of 2027, will take up a role as the French club’s new Sporting Director.

Alrix Da Costa is another named among France’s initial extended 40-man squad, and he will effectively swap places with Bourouh come 2027 as he makes the move from Catalans to Hull FC.

As you’d expect, Toulouse are represented heavily following their first season back in Super League – with back-rower Mathieu Jussaume among the Olympique players getting the nod here following his inclusion in the Dream Team.

Other familiar faces in Frayssinous’ extended squad include Hull KR duo Arthur Mourgue and Jordan Dezaria alongside Huddersfield Giants pair Mathieu Cozza and Tanguy Zenon.

Notably, both Cozza and Zenon’s futures at club level remain unclear as things stand: with the Giants still in negotiations with both over possible contract extensions.

York Knights prop Justin Sangare has made the cut, too, as have former Super League men Theo Fages and Fouad Yaha.

France begin their World Cup campaign on October 16 when they face Samoa in Sydney. They then take on England in Perth on October 24 before concluding their group games against Lebanon on November 1, with that game seeing them return to Sydney.

France’s extended 40-man squad in full

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Leo Darrelatour, Julian Bousquet, Romain Navarette, Franck Maria, Ben Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Alexis Lis, Ugo Tison, Leny Marc, Mathieu Laguerre, Clement Martin, Benjamin Laguerre, Cesar Rouge, Thomas Lacans, Lambert Belmas, Tiaki Chan, Louis Grossemy, Mathieu Jussaume, Anthony Marion, Maxime Stefani, Pierre-Jean Lima, Romeo Tropis, Amir Bourouh, Arthur Romano, Hugo Salabio, Mathieu Cozza, Tanguy Zenon, Jordan Dezaria, Arthur Mourgue, Lucas Albert, Joe Drodrolagi, Yacine Ben Abdeslem, Theo Fages, Lattrel Siegwalt, Enzo Griffier, Justin Sangare, Fouad Yaha, Zacchary Santo