Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity have both named their squad for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final: with the Wire making one change.

The Wolves and Trinity will both bid to win Super League for the first time at Old Trafford and, in the process, end lengthy waits to be crowned champions of England.

And there are no injury doubts for either team it appears going into the biggest game of the season.

Sam Burgess has been able to call on almost the exact same 21 players that were named in the group that beat Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

There is one change; with former Wakefield forward Jordy Crowther fit and available to take his place in Burgess’ 21-man squad. He could yet come into the 17 and play against the club with whom he started his career.

Max Wood is the player to drop out – and he will have to watch the Grand Final from the sidelines. Cai Taylor-Wray and Leon Hayes will be pushing for inclusion, after missing the win at Headingley but earning a spot in the Grand Final 21-man squad. Josh Smith is the other player in Burgess’ 21 who did not play at Leeds last weekend.

Warrington Wolves squad Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Toby King, Albert Hopoate, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Luke Yates, Danny Walker, James Harrison, Sam Stone, Ben Currie, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Jordy Crowther, Ewan Irwin, Leon Hayes, James Bentley, Joe Philbin, Arron Lindop, Josh Smith, Kelepi Tanginoa. Meanwhile, Daryl Powell has named an unchanged 21-man squad to head to Old Trafford – meaning it is highly likely Trinity will go with the same 17 that dismantled Wigan Warriors. Tray Lolesio came into Wakefield’s squad late last week and he retains his place in the 21. Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers and Josh Rourke are the three other players who are pushing to be included but it would rank as a major surprise at this stage if any are named, with Powell likely to go with an unchanged 17. Wakefield Trinity squad Max Jowitt, Cam Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mason Lino, Mike McMeeken, Tyson Smoothy, Ky Rodwell, Jazz Tevaga, Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caius Faatili, Harvey Smith, Isaiah Vagana, Lachlan Walmsley, Jack Sinfield, Jayden Myers, Josh Rourke, Tray Lolesio, Zac Lipowicz.

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