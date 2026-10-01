DAZN ‘pushing’ for London in Super League as Broncos coach reveals NRL talks

London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou has revealed broadcaster DAZN are a major driving force behind the push for their Super League place, with the club a major talking point in conversations between the NRL and RFL.

LoveRugbyLeague understands that the NRL are set to insist that, should they strike up a partnership with the RFL and Super League, London are promoted to the top flight as team 15 ahead of the 2027 season.

London Broncos have enjoyed a major facelift in 2026, following the initial takeover from Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer, and have already secured the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield. This weekend, they could also win a historic treble when they feature in the Championship Grand Final against Doncaster.

DAZN ‘pushing’ for London in Super League

With London being a major part of the conditions for any NRL-RFL partnership, it seems they now have a seat at the meeting table, with Demtriou detailing that the club’s owners have held talks with both parties.

“I think the owners have had some dialogue with the RFL and the NRL in terms of being ready and our place in Super League,” he said. “But I don’t know the details of what those conversations were.”

Should the NRL strike a deal with the RFL, it would also see DAZN become a broadcast partner alongside Sky Sports, with Sky airing three matches a weekend and DAZN taking the remaining four; and interestingly, it seems they are also a big driver behind the push to get the Broncos in Super League.

“DAZN are a big part of this as well. From what I understand, they’re the ones pushing for London to have a presence because they understand the commercial value of their product in London.

“I don’t think there’s a big argument, even up North, that the potential in London is here. We’ve got two owners that are heavily invested in growing the club and being part of the City, and not just getting into Super League, but taking the club to the level where it can compete. Like Wakefield have done, and they’re in the Grand Final this weekend!

“Those conversations are ongoing, and fingers crossed we can get them across the line.

‘It’s hard to give people some certainty’

However, the ongoing discussions over what division London will be playing in come 2027 has inevitably led to some internal concerns, with Demetriou lifting the lid on the ‘difficult’ circumstances at the club ahead of this weekend’s Championship Grand Final.

“Concentrating on the footie is the easy bit, but it’s the externals that come with that. A lot of players are trying to find out what their futures are, like if we’re in the Championship it’s a very different proposition than if we’re in Super League. It’s hard to give people some certainty on what we’re doing without knowing what competition we’re playing in.

“There’s players that are interested in coming, and I’ve been contacted by agents non-stop for the past two weeks, but I can’t do anything or say anything because I can’t even tell my players what’s happening, let alone external players.

“It is difficult, but one thing about this group is how connected they are and how much they enjoy playing footie together. No squad stays the same year on year; there are always changes, and this group want to enjoy playing together in the last week.

“I want them to go and enjoy playing together on Sunday, and if we do that, we’ll leave a legacy for a long time. This club has never won a treble or ever been in a position where it can win three trophies in a year.

“There have been lots of other milestones that we’ve delivered on the way, and a result on Sunday will make it a very special year for this group.”

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