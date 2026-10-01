James Roby knows just how difficult it is to be crowned the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel as a hooker, and is proud to have been among the panel that bestowed that honour upon Wigan star Brad O’Neill.

Tuesday night saw Warriors ace O’Neill scoop Super League’s biggest individual accolade, beating team-mate Adam Keighran and Leeds Rhinos star Lachie Miller to the award, with that trio making the final shortlist.

As England international O’Neill received the Man of Steel honour on Tuesday night during this year’s Rugby League Awards in Manchester, he became just the seventh hooker ever on the illustrious list.

Another of that small group, Roby, was among the five-man Man of Steel panel which decided upon O’Neill as their 2026 winners – alongside Ellery Hanley, Joe Lydon, Paul Sculthorpe and Sam Tomkins.

And from one hooker to another, there was nothing but respect.

‘I understand that position and I probably have a bit more of an intrinsic appreciation.. he’s a worthy winner’

St Helens legend Roby was crowned Man of Steel in 2007, with his the third of four consecutive years which saw a player donning the red vee earn the award.

O’Neill has become the first Wigan star to scoop it since Bevan French in 2023, with full-back Tomkins’ first triumph back in 2012 the last time a Cherry and Whites man had won it before that.

Speaking to media – including LoveRugbyLeague – following Tuesday night’s event, Roby said: “I understand that position and I probably have a bit more of an intrinsic appreciation for the effort that any hooker does.

“The beauty of this panel is that we’ve got different opinions with players from different eras who have all played different positions.

“We’ve talked about Brad throughout the year, and all the segments of the season, and what he has done for Wigan has been hugely influential. He’s so pivotal and he’s kind of grown as a leader and a go-to man for that team.

“I’m a big fan of the way he plays the game. He thoroughly deserves it, it’s not just the amount of work but the quality of work he does.

“His quality and service of pass, bringing his forwards onto the ball, his decision making around the ruck, his deception, and he backs that up defensively as well.

“He’s a worthy winner, and I don’t think there’ll be many that disagree with us.”

‘He’s had a great year and he thoroughly deserves the recognition’

The five-man Man of Steel panel involving Roby met three times over the course of the 2026 campaign and submitted shortlists each time.

Those were compiled into a 12-man shortlist before being whittled down to the final three in the shape of O’Neill, Keighran and Miller.

Having seen O’Neill follow his Super League Dream Team inclusion with the Man of Steel gong, Roby added: “You’ve got to be a certain type of player to play hooker.

“You make more tackles than anybody and usually touch the ball more than anyone else, plus you’re normally high up for metres.

“You’ve got to have the skill level, but you also need the character for it – the grit, determination and resilience.

“Brad’s shown that in spades this year becoming the heartbeat of the Wigan team.

“He’s had a great year and he thoroughly deserves the recognition.”

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