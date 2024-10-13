‘Not anytime soon’ Nathan Cleary sets the record straight on wild Super League rumours

Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary has put an end to the wild speculation linking him with a move to Super League.

The 26-year-old, who helped the Panthers win their fourth consecutive NRL Premiership last weekend, was linked with a surprise move to Super League by reports in Australia back in September: but those rumours were quickly shot down, with Penrith officials reportedly adamant that Cleary has not once insinuated he would be keen for a move to England.

The speculation was sparked due to the fact his partner, Australian football star Mary Fowler, plays in the UK for Women’s Super League side Manchester City. It has perhaps unsurprisingly led to suggestions Cleary could continue his rugby league career in England in order to be closer to Fowler.

However, that speculation was put to bed, with the Panthers adamant that Cleary has never declared he would be keen for a move to England.

And the Australia international was in attendance at the Super League Grand Final on Saturday evening having travelled over to England to spend time with Fowler, having been spotted wearing a Hull KR shirt at Old Trafford in support of his friend and former Panthers team-mate Tyrone May.

Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks managed to grab an interview with the NRL superstar at half-time of Wigan Warriors’ 9-2 win over Hull KR, with Cleary in good spirits, and laughing off the wild Super League rumours.

“Not anytime soon to be honest,” Cleary told Sky Sports when asked about the Super League speculation.

“I’ve seen all the rumours but I get to come over here and see her play which is nice and just have a break but, yeah, won’t be moving over here anytime soon.”

Cleary is now enjoying his off-season after helping guide Penrith to their fourth consecutive Grand Final victory last weekend.

On the Panthers’ celebrations, Cleary told Sky Sports: “They were great, a couple of big days, it honestly feels surreal still so I’m very grateful for what we’ve been able to do and now we get some down time to just enjoy it and relax.”

If, by some form of a miracle, Cleary did fancy a switch to England one day, he would undisputedly be one of the biggest names ever to grace Super League.

However, any hopes fans had of seeing Cleary play in the competition have had to be parked. The wait (dream) for Cleary to grace Super League goes on.

