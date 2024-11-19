Wigan Warriors’ hopes of contesting a World Club Challenge in 2025 look to be all-but over.

The Warriors had made no secret of their desire to play the four-time NRL champions, Penrith Panthers, in a mouthwatering rematch of this year’s event – and were willing to travel to make the game happen.

Penrith had indicated that they would not be able to come to England once again to compete in the match due to their commitments in next year’s trip to Las Vegas.

However, the likes of Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary had thrown their support behind a meeting of the club game’s two most dominant teams once again – going as far as suggesting the Magic Round in Australia as a possible venue.

Wigan had intimated they were open to that idea, too – and seemingly left the door ajar for the prospect of heading to Australia next summer. Rugby League Commercial were also keen to facilitate and alter Wigan’s schedule in Super League to ensure the game could happen.

But the publication of the draw for next year’s NRL Magic Round has officially ended that prospect – with Penrith scheduled to play Brisbane Broncos at the event, with the bye going to Manly Sea Eagles instead.

The Sea Eagles reportedly were keen to take the bye and sit Magic out next year after a gruelling travel schedule in the first half of the 2025 campaign.

And it means that Penrith and Cleary’s chances of squaring off against the Warriors are now practically done and dusted – with the game almost certain to be shelved for 2025.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo admitted as much last month, saying: “We’ve looked at a number of different ways in which it might work, but Penrith made their intentions clear earlier on in the piece. It’s not definitely dead and buried but it’s certainly going to be very challenging to play at the start of next year.”

And it now looks as though the game will not take place in any way, shape or form in 2025.

