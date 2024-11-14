Nathan Cleary is among several high-profile stars who are keen to test themselves in rugby union according to the former boss of Rugby Australia, who claims he was approached by a third party about Cleary switching codes.

Cleary has established himself as the premiere talent in the world of rugby league. He is the game’s best player and has masterminded Penrith’s run of four successive NRL titles.

But after Joseph Suaalii’s switch from Sydney Roosters to Australian rugby union – and the former NRL star excelling in his Test debut last weekend at Twickenham – Cleary could potentially be next.

That’s according to Hamish McLennan, the recently-departed head of Rugby Australia. He has alleged to the Daily Telegraph that he was told Cleary and several other frontline NRL players were looking at testing the water in regards to a code switch that would send shockwaves through both sports.

“Earlier this year, I got told Cleary and a few other top NRL players were keen to come to rugby via a third party,” McLennan said.

“It wasn’t directed at me, but I believe it was all real. Perhaps they (Cleary and the other NRL players) were wanting to test the waters with a few people, but by then I had left Rugby Australia.

“I left it alone as I felt it had nothing to do with me.”

McLennan was behind the deal that brought Suaalii to Rugby Australia before leaving the organisation – and he doubled down on his suggestion that they should go all-out to bring Cleary across to union before the next Rugby World Cup in 2027 – as well as another major NRL star.

“I think the next two players Rugby Australia should look to target are Nathan Cleary and Payne Haas,” he said.

“It would be an amazing experience for Nathan. Signing Cleary would be a game changer for the code and add millions in the TV rights deal coming up.

“Nathan has done it all in rugby league. He has won four premierships with Penrith and played State of Origin and Test football.

“Rugby Australia should get him for the next World Cup in Australia. Nathan Cleary would be phenomenal.”

Furthermore, McLennan believes union can offer something to Cleary that league potentially could not.

“Imagine Nathan Cleary or Payne Haas singing the national anthem at Twickenham,” he said.

“If you look at Joseph on the field at Twickenham in a Wallabies jumper, that is next level. That is special. That is where rugby has something to offer.”

