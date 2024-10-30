Four-time NRL champions Penrith Panthers have announced a unique and groundbreaking partnership with Championship side York Knights.

The Panthers, arguably the world game’s most dominant side in decades, will link up with the Knights and the Women’s Super League champions, York Valkyrie, to strengthen the growth of both clubs.

The Panthers will aim to tap into the Valkyrie’s recent success to increase the success of their own NRLW side while the Knights will gain the experience of one of the most incredible teams to ever play club rugby league.

With the Knights set to launch an academy, they will have first-hand insight on how the process works by working alongside Penrith.

York chairman Clint Goodchild said: “Over the past two years we have been fortunate enough to build a relationship with Matt Cameron and his amazing staff.

“This included two visits to the Panthers facilities and offices. I was humbled that Matt would take the time to give me a tour of their impressive operation. Upon doing so I could see why they have had so much success on and off the field.

“The people in the organisation couldn’t have been more generous with their time. We’ve learnt so much from those experiences and to now have a formal partnership in place I am excited to continue that education and to openly share our vision, experiences, and knowledge.

“The mutual ground that helped bring the two clubs together was our shared philosophy around the importance of community, no club in the world has had more success in developing the sport at a youth and community level then Penrith.

“To have a blueprint on how that was achieved is exciting as we look to launch our Academy in the near future.”

“Panthers CEO Matt Cameron said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with York RLFC. This partnership will not only foster shared knowledge and resources but also strengthen our commitment to the growth of rugby league at all levels.

“We are also excited about learning from York Valkyrie, the back-to-back Women’s Super League champions, as we strive to elevate the women’s game at Panthers. Their success serves as an inspiration, and we believe that by sharing strategies and insights, we can make an impact on the development of women’s rugby league.”

