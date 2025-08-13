Matt Peet coy on key Wigan duo’s injuries ahead of crunch Hull KR clash

Wigan boss Matt Peet kept his cards very close to his chest regarding the Warriors’ injury situation ahead of their crunch clash against Hull KR, including on the fitness of key duo Bevan French and Luke Thompson.

The Warriors have been without star man French since mid-June, while experienced prop Thompson has been sidelined since early July.

Both players have featured 15 times apiece across all competitions for Peet’s side this term, but have been struggling with calf injuries.

Half-back French was included in Wigan’s initial 21-man squad for last Friday night’s trip to Warrington Wolves, but didn’t feature in the 24-18 win.

Post-match at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, Peet detailed that it was in fact Thompson who had the better chance of returning for this Round 22 clash against KR.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan would fall six competition points behind league leaders KR if they were to be beaten on Friday night.

But a victory at The Brick Community Stadium would see the deficit cut to just two points, and ensure that they remain in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield, which Wigan have lifted in each of the last two seasons before going on to win the Grand Final.

During his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Peet was asked about the fitness of both Australian ace French and England international Thompson, and gave nothing away.

He said: “It’s too early to tell.”

Elsewhere, Peet confirmed that there were ‘no fresh concerns’ from the win at Warrington other than Junior Nsemba, who we already knew would be missing the clash with KR having failed a HIA.

Providing an update on the young back-rower having been asked whether he would return from his concussion-related absence next week, the Warriors boss said: “He’s doing alright, so I don’t see why not.

“He’ll be available against Wakefield.”

With Nsemba missing against the Robins, there is a gap to fill in the back-row. Sam Walters is expected to be the one to take on that role having slotted into the front-row in recent weeks and impressed.

Asked whether Walters would be Nsemba’s replacement, Peet responded: “Yeah, more than likely.”

