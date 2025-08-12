Leeds Rhinos have confirmed head coach Brad Arthur will remain in the Headingley hot seat for next season at least, following months of speculation over his future.

There has been a marked improvement since the former Parramatta Eels boss arrived in West Yorkshire, turning Leeds back into play-off contenders after years outside the top six.

But, with his future now secured, what does he need to prioritise? Well, without further ado, here is an in-depth look at his in-tray moving forward.

Long-term progress

Arthur has already helped Leeds turn from a team plagued with inconsistencies to a team marching towards the play-offs, but now his future has been secured he needs to ensure this progress isn’t just a one-season thing. He needs to build proper long-term success.

All the hallmarks seem to be in place for it now too, but with Arthur committed for the foreseeable future, it now allows things to speed up on that front.

They seem to have re-established their identity on the pitch, built around hard work and grit in defence. The Rhinos currently have the third-best defence in the competition, conceding just 260 points in their 21 games to date (an average of 12.3 a game). Leeds also sit fourth in the league for tackles (6,727 for the season) and have posted the least amount of missed tackles across the top flight (584 this season).

But, they also back that up with some silky attack, built around their spine. Full-back Lachie Miller sits top of the metres charts in Super League this season with 3,209 to his name (188.8 per game), while half-back Jake Connor sits third for try assists with 24.

They are by no means the finished article this season, but there has clearly been a dramatic upturn in fortunes under Arthur; his challenge now is to continue this trajectory to guide Leeds up the table.

Recruitment

With Arthur now tied down for a while, it could see him have greater control of both recruitment and retention heading into the new campaign.

Leeds have openly admitted they will likely turn to offering current players new deals, as they have with Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and Tom Holroyd to name a few, rather than hit the market again, but recruitment is an interesting issue for Arthur to tackle.

From next season, the number of quota spots goes up from eight to 10, and Leeds could also as many as two further spots open as well.

Sam Lisone is already headed out of the exit door, and there still remain doubts over Ethan Clark-Wood’s future at Headingley following his season-ending shoulder injury.

Love Rugby League revealed over the weekend that Manly Sea Eagles forward Matt Lodge is a named target for the Rhinos to replace the Hull FC-bound Lisone, while sources have also detailed that there are other names both in the UK and overseas being circulated at Headingley as well.

Elsewhere, Morgan Gannon’s impending departure to the New Zealand Warriors also opens up another spot in his pack. Leeds do have some young back-rowers coming through the ranks, but with that extra wriggle room Arthur has, he could look externally to find a replacement.

Continued promotion of youth

While there could be scope for little bits of recruitment here and there, it seems Arthur will likely deploy more youngsters in the coming years.

Young wing duo Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb have already been handed extended runs in the first team, while Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood have also broken into the first-team towards the back end of the season.

Elsewhere, Tom Nicholson-Watton could be primed for more senior minutes next season, while Toby Warren could crack into the Leeds side following his Super League exposure with Salford Red Devils.

Jack Sinfield continues to be dipped in and out of the first-team, be it in the halves or at hooker, and could again be set for further minutes next season too.

Promoting these players is easy enough, but it’s Arthur’s deployment of them in specific combinations that is really helping this current group impress.

Speaking previously to LRL, Arthur said: “I’m really big on training, that’s how the young guys get better, but it gets to a stage where the only way to give them experience is by putting them out there. You can only do so much training where it gets to a point they need to play.

“There’s not really a formula to it. Where they’re travelling and how the team are travelling as well, how they’ve trained, their confidence levels, how they’ve played in the levels below, the confidence from other players in the squad and what team you’re putting them into. Once all of those boxes are ticked, it’s just the timing of when it does happen.”

This will need to be a continued cornerstone of the Arthur era.