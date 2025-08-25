Christian Wade appears set to return to rugby union with the newly-renamed Newcastle Red Bulls as his stint with Wigan Warriors looks set to draw to a close.

Wade has not featured for the Warriors for over a month and fresh reports over the weekend had suggested the winger was set to quit league just months after crossing codes and joining the Super League champions.

Those reports are now intensifying with a new report in the Telegraph seemingly confirming that Wade is returning to the Premiership, with Newcastle identifying him as a top target as part of an overhaul of their squad.

Wade is still in with a chance of becoming the Premiership’s all-time top try-scorer with another ex-Wigan star, Chris Ashton, the only man ahead of him.

The timing of a possible deal to take Wade back to rugby union would be interesting. Newcastle’s first game of the new season takes place on September 26 at home to Saracens. That is the weekend the play-offs begin in Super League and dependent on where the Warriors finish, they could be in action the very same night.

However, it looks increasingly unlikely that Wade would be in Wigan’s plans unless they suffer injuries to a number of key players between now and the end of the season. Zach Eckersley played on the wing in Sunday’s win over Wakefield in the absence of Abbas Miski. Both appear to be ahead of Wade in the pecking order.

Wigan coach Matt Peet would not be drawn on Wade’s long-term future beyond this season when asked after the game at the weekend.

He said: “I don’t think it’s my place to comment.

“I know the crack, and know what’s going on. But I just think we owe it to Christian to let him make an announcement when the time is right for him.”

But it now looks as though Wade’s short spell in rugby league is coming to a close.