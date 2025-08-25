Super League attendance watch: Leigh and Wigan’s new record lows in disappointing weekend

Round 23 of the Super League season brought an intriguing weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

The round took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, but was an utimately disappointing one in terms of crowds: with two clubs recording their lowest of the season to date.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Leeds Rhinos 28-6 Hull KR: 16,260

Thursday night’s game between two of the competition’s big hitters this year saw Leeds beat leaders Hull KR for the second time this term, and was probably the biggest success in terms of any attendance over the weekend.

This was the second-highest crowd of the year at Headingley, behind only KR’s visit there in Round 9 which attracted circa 600 more fans.

Leigh Leopards 38-6 Salford Red Devils: 7,826

Leigh are one of the two clubs that recorded their lowest crowd of the season over the weekend as they beat financially-stricken Salford on Friday night.

Previous to this, the 8,011 that watched their win over Catalans in Round 3 held the record low at the Leopards’ Den this term.

St Helens 16-10 Hull FC: 12,005

Elsewhere on Friday night, in-form Saints edged a tight contest against play-off hopefuls Hull FC, surviving a late scare to earn the two competition points.

This attendance was the third-best of the season so far at the Totally Wicked Stadium, so a positive.

Catalans Dragons 38-4 Castleford Tigers: 7,269

Arguably the dead-rubber of the weekend, Castleford made the trip over to Perpignan and were well beaten by fellow strugglers Catalans at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The Dragons have only had one crowd worse than this one in 2025, and that was against Warrington in Round 18 when 6,548 watched on.

Huddersfield Giants 23-10 Warrington Wolves: 3,941

Speaking of Warrington, their second trip of the season to the Accu Stadium ended in defeat on Sunday afternoon. Close to 6,000 had watched their Round 1 clash against Huddersfield in West Yorkshire back in February.

But just under 4,000 were in attendance on Sunday, perhaps a marker of where both sides are at. Those that were in the away end certainly expressed their discontent come the final hooter, anyway. Seventh of 11 in terms of the Giants’ Super League crowds in 2025.

Wigan Warriors 44-2 Wakefield Trinity: 13,932

Unusually, Wigan were also in action at home on Sunday and delivered their best display for some time as they swept aside Wakefield.

A crowd of almost 13,932 isn’t a negative, but it is the Warriors’ lowest Super League attendance of the season at The Brick Community Stadium. Previous to this, their Round 6 clash with Salford had held that record, watched by 14,262.