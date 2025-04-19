Every player used by Salford Red Devils in 2025 after latest debuts
Salford’s ongoing financial plight has forced head coach Paul Rowley into pretty heavy rotation every week so far in 2025, and because of that, the Red Devils’ list of players used is ever-growing.
Rowley handed two more debuts out in Perpignan on Easter Saturday as his side were beaten 38-10 by Catalans Dragons.
Harvey Makin and Jake Thewlis were the latest Red Devils debutants having been brought in on loan from fellow Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves respectively.
Saturday’s defeat to the Dragons was Salford’s 11th competitive game of the year, and the two debutants take their tally for players used across all competitions this season up to an absolutely eye-watering 45!
Below is a run through of every one of those, listed alphabetically by surname…
Correct as of April 19, 2025: This article will be updated throughout the season
Chris Atkin
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Leunbou Bardydel-Wells
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Ryan Brierley
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Joe Bullock
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Tiaki Chan
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Lucas Coan
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Nathan Connell
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Deon Cross
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Sam Davis
First appearance of year: Salford 0-28 Leeds Rhinos (10.04.2024 – Super League Round 7)
Scott Egan
First appearance of year: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford (30.03.2025 – Super League Round 6)
Ethan Fitzgerald
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Matty Foster
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Jack Gatcliffe
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Billy Glover
First appearance of year: Salford 0-28 Leeds Rhinos (10.04.2024 – Super League Round 7)
Chris Hankinson
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Ben Hellewell
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Chris Hill
First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)
George Hill
First appearance of year: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford (30.03.2025 – Super League Round 6)
Harrison Hope
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
John Hutchings
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Tim Lafai
First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)
Logan Lagar
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Nene Macdonald
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Harvey Makin
First appearance of year: Catalans Dragons 38-10 Salford (19.04.2025 – Super League ‘Rivals’ Round 8)
Esan Marsters
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Charlie McCurrie
First appearance of year: Salford 26-16 Bradford Bulls (14.03.2025 – Challenge Cup Fourth Round)
Joe Mellor
First appearance of year: Catalans Dragons 20-12 Salford (04.04.2025 – Challenge Cup Quarter-Final)
Kai Morgan
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Sean Murray
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Jayden Nikorima
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Jack Ormondroyd
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Jamie Pye
First appearance of year: Salford 0-28 Leeds Rhinos (10.04.2024 – Super League Round 7)
Ethan Ryan
First appearance of year: Salford 26-16 Bradford Bulls (14.03.2025 – Challenge Cup Fourth Round)
Justin Sangare
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Jimmy Shields
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Joe Shorrocks
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Brad Singleton
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Marc Sneyd
First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)
Jake Thewlis
First appearance of year: Catalans Dragons 38-10 Salford (19.04.2025 – Super League ‘Rivals’ Round 8)
Jonny Vaughan
First appearance of year: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford (30.03.2025 – Super League Round 6)
Josh Wagstaffe
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)
Kallum Watkins
First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)
Harvey Wilson
First appearance of year: Castleford Tigers 22-14 Salford (07.03.2025 – Super League Round 4)
Shane Wright
First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)
Fin Yates
First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)