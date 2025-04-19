Every player used by Salford Red Devils in 2025 after latest debuts

Salford’s ongoing financial plight has forced head coach Paul Rowley into pretty heavy rotation every week so far in 2025, and because of that, the Red Devils’ list of players used is ever-growing.

Rowley handed two more debuts out in Perpignan on Easter Saturday as his side were beaten 38-10 by Catalans Dragons.

Harvey Makin and Jake Thewlis were the latest Red Devils debutants having been brought in on loan from fellow Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Saturday’s defeat to the Dragons was Salford’s 11th competitive game of the year, and the two debutants take their tally for players used across all competitions this season up to an absolutely eye-watering 45!

Below is a run through of every one of those, listed alphabetically by surname…

Correct as of April 19, 2025: This article will be updated throughout the season

Chris Atkin

Chris Atkin in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Leunbou Bardydel-Wells

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Ryan Brierley

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Joe Bullock

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Tiaki Chan

Salford Red Devils duo Tiaki Chan (left) and Chris Atkin (right) appear dejected during their Challenge Cup Fourth Round clash with Bradford Bulls in 2025

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Lucas Coan

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Nathan Connell

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Deon Cross

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Sam Davis

Chris Atkin (foreground) and Sam Davis (background) appear dejected during a Salford Red Devils defeat in 2025

First appearance of year: Salford 0-28 Leeds Rhinos (10.04.2024 – Super League Round 7)

Scott Egan

First appearance of year: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford (30.03.2025 – Super League Round 6)

Ethan Fitzgerald

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Matty Foster

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Jack Gatcliffe

St Helens’ Alex Walmsley palms off Salford Red Devils youngster Jack Gatcliffe during a Super League game in 2025

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Billy Glover

First appearance of year: Salford 0-28 Leeds Rhinos (10.04.2024 – Super League Round 7)

Chris Hankinson

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Ben Hellewell

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Chris Hill

Veteran forwards Chris Hill (left) and Joe Bullock (right) pictured during one of Salford Red Devils’ pre-match huddles ahead of a game in 2025

First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)

George Hill

First appearance of year: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford (30.03.2025 – Super League Round 6)

Harrison Hope

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

John Hutchings

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Tim Lafai

Tim Lafai in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)

Logan Lagar

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Nene Macdonald

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Harvey Makin

First appearance of year: Catalans Dragons 38-10 Salford (19.04.2025 – Super League ‘Rivals’ Round 8)

Esan Marsters

Esan Marsters in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Charlie McCurrie

First appearance of year: Salford 26-16 Bradford Bulls (14.03.2025 – Challenge Cup Fourth Round)

Joe Mellor

First appearance of year: Catalans Dragons 20-12 Salford (04.04.2025 – Challenge Cup Quarter-Final)

Kai Morgan

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Sean Murray

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Jayden Nikorima

Jayden Nikorima in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Jack Ormondroyd

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Jamie Pye

First appearance of year: Salford 0-28 Leeds Rhinos (10.04.2024 – Super League Round 7)

Ethan Ryan

First appearance of year: Salford 26-16 Bradford Bulls (14.03.2025 – Challenge Cup Fourth Round)

Justin Sangare

Justin Sangare walks out ahead of a Salford Red Devils game in 2025

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Jimmy Shields

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Joe Shorrocks

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Brad Singleton

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)

Jake Thewlis

First appearance of year: Catalans Dragons 38-10 Salford (19.04.2025 – Super League ‘Rivals’ Round 8)

Jonny Vaughan

First appearance of year: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford (30.03.2025 – Super League Round 6)

Josh Wagstaffe

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)

Kallum Watkins

Former Salford captain Kallum Watkins warms up ahead of a Red Devils game in 2025

First appearance of year: Salford 6-32 Leeds Rhinos (22.02.2025 – Super League Round 2)

Harvey Wilson

First appearance of year: Castleford Tigers 22-14 Salford (07.03.2025 – Super League Round 4)

Shane Wright

First appearance of year: Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford (09.02.2025 – Challenge Cup Third Round)

Fin Yates

First appearance of year: St Helens 82-0 Salford (15.02.2025 – Super League Round 1)