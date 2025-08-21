Plenty of deals have already been officially confirmed for next year with numerous players’ futures being rubber-stamped. Here, keep up to date with every confirmed Super League signing and departure already announced for 2026 with our full list.

Salford Red Devils have been excluded from this list given the uncertainty that surrounds their future, and the fact that they have lost a large number of players already throughout 2025.

Note: Only moves which are permanent for 2026, or will become permanent in 2026, are included. Loan players returning to their parent club are excluded.

Essentially, anyone who will end the 2025 season permanently contracted to one club and won’t be at that same club in 2026 will be included.

With that in mind, here is the full list, which will be updated as the end of 2025 and the new 2026 season approaches.

Castleford Tigers

Ins: Brock Greacen (Newcastle Knights)

Outs: None

Catalans Dragons

Ins: Toby Sexton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Solomona Faataape (Wests Tigers), Harvey Wilson (Salford), Josh Allen (Dolphins), Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Outs: Sam Tomkins (Retirement), Theo Fages (Pia Donkeys)

Huddersfield Giants

Ins: Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

Outs: None

Hull FC

Ins: Sam Lisone (Leeds)

Outs: None

Hull KR

Ins: Jumah Sambou (Oldham), Declan Murphy (Salford), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull FC)

Outs: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Retirement), Micky McIlorum (TBC)

Leeds Rhinos

Ins: None

Outs: Morgan Gannon (New Zealand Warriors)

Leigh Leopards

Ins: None

Outs: None

St Helens

Ins: None

Outs: Morgan Knowles (Dolphins)

Wakefield Trinity

Ins: Tyson Smoothy (Brisbane Broncos), Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles), Tray Lolesio (Dolphins), Jordan Williams (Featherstone)

Outs: Josh Griffin (York)

Warrington Wolves

Ins: Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans), Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles)

Outs: Paul Vaughan (York)

Wigan Warriors

Ins: None

Outs: None

