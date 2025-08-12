Hull KR boss reveals mystery training blow amid update on key trio’s fitness

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckly and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are in line to play against Wigan Warriors, but a mystery training ground blow has rocked the Robins.

Half-back Mikey Lewis and prop Sam Luckly both underwent treatment in their 36-6 win over Castleford Tigers on Saturday, while fellow middle Waerea-Hargreaves missed the game through a shoulder issue.

These updates will be a welcome boost to the Robins, who could move six points clear of second-placed Wigan with a win at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

‘He got through training today’

The absence of Waerea-Hargreaves last weekend was arguably the biggest concern heading into this weekend’s clash between the top two, with the experienced New Zealander brought in for games such as this, and Peters is confident that he will crack the 17 based on training.

“He got through training today,” the head coach said of the former Sydney Roosters forward. “We’ll make a final call on him in the week, but I’d like to think after what I’ve seen today that he’s good to go.”

The minor knocks to both Lewis and Luckley would have also caused concern, particularly Lewis, given the Robins are already without fellow half-back Tyrone May for the game on Friday night, but Peters confirmed they were “both ok.”

It is understood that Lewis was given a painkiller injection at half-time during the win on Saturday.

‘We’ll find out later in the week’

While having these three men fully fit is welcome news for the Robins, Peters also revealed that a mystery player within his squad has sustained an injury in training and will now undergo a scan.

“We just had a session then; we’re in decent shape, but we’ve had a minor training issue that we need to look at,” he said. “We’ll find out later in the week where that sits and how the scans go.”

Wigan are also suffering with injuries at the moment, with Junior Nsemba ruled out after failing an HIA in his side’s 24-18 win over Warrington Wolves, while Bevan French remains under an injury cloud with a calf issue.

