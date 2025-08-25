Wigan Warriors coach hails ‘excellent’ Bevan French upon long-awaited return amid honest admission

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet sung the praises of Bevan French after his long-awaited return from injury in their win against Wakefield Trinity: admitting the superstar ‘exceeded expectations’.

Having named French in his 21 over the last few weeks without the playmaker being able to actually feature in games, Peet kept French’s inclusion in Sunday’s squad a surprise, saying he was still ‘a few weeks away’ in his pre-match press conference.

The Australian though was named in the halves alongside Harry Smith, making his return from a calf injury which has sidelined him for a little more than two months.

Coincidentally, his last appearance had come in a defeat to Wakefield at Belle Vue on June 20. But this time around, he almost single-handedly ensured that it would be the Warriors who came out on top to take back second spot on the ladder.

‘There’s no shying away from him improving us and giving us balance, but I think anyone at the game could see there was more to it than that’

French scored a try of his own, had a starring role in three others and pulled off a try-saving tackle at the other end on Mathieu Cozza in his 67-minute stint before being withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

Post-match, head coach Peet said: “Getting Bevan back, there’s no shying away from him improving us and giving us balance, but I think anyone at the game could see there was more to it than that.

“I thought he was excellent, and probably exceeded my expectations.

“Although he did come up with some special plays, I think it runs a little bit deeper in terms of simplicity in some of his plays.”

The 29-year-old received the sponsor’s man-of-the-match award at The Brick Community Stadium, a decision which brought rapturous applause when it was announced over the tannoy in the closing seconds of the clash.

Earlier in the piece, he’d received a standing ovation from the Cherry and Whites faithful as he was withdrawn to be wrapped in cotton wool with a trip to Catalans Dragons on the schedule next weekend.

Peet continued: “His attitude to kick out of our own end, there was more balance in our kicking game. His kick-chase, and probably the pressure he takes off the rest of the spine players.

“Jai (Field) and Harry are allowed to play with a bit more freedom, so I think everyone’s glad to have him back.

“I think balance is the word. We just looked more balanced across the field in terms of running, passing and kicking.”

