Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has conceded it would be difficult for his side to retain the Super League Leaders’ Shield if they allow Hull KR to get the better of them on Friday night.

The Warriors – who have finished top of the table in each of the last two seasons before going on to win the Grand Final – trail the Robins by four competition points ahead of Round 22.

KR, who have already lifted the Challenge Cup this term, have lost just three games to date this season.

One of those though came at Craven Park against Wigan back in April, and if the Warriors are able to come out on top in their own backyard in the pair’s clash this weekend, they will cut the deficit to jus two competition points.

Defeat though would see the gap pushed to six competition points, with Willie Peters’ side also boasting a much better points difference.

Wigan Warriors coach delivers honest admission ahead of top-of-table Hull KR clash

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Peet was asked whether Friday night’s clash was ‘must-win’ in terms of retaining the League Leaders’ Shield.

He responded: “It’d be difficult to do it if we don’t win this (game).

“But truthfully, we’ve just spoken about trying to perform and I’m sure Hull KR are the same.

“Everyone knows come these kind of games at this time of the year, everyone knows what’s at stake.

“You’re just looking for your improvements.”

While a defeat on home soil would make Wigan’s life harder in terms of top spot, it would also provide third-placed Leigh Leopards with an opportunity to close in on Super League‘s top two. The Leopards travel to Hull FC on Saturday evening.

Peet continued: “I think building towards the play-offs, the best chance that every team has got is to go in playing well.

“You still want there to be areas for improvement, but there’s no set way of doing it.

“Looking back through history, some teams have stumbled in (to the play-offs) and found a bit of form out of adversity, but some teams have killed it all year and then gone to another level as well.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils supporters hit back at owners as protest vow made in scathing statement

👉 Super League form table – Leigh and St Helens flying high with Wigan 7th…

👉 Brad Arthur’s in-tray and priorities after signing new Leeds Rhinos deal including transfer dilemma

👉 Exclusive – Former Salford coach says club should be relegated after ’embarrassing’ season

👉 Daly Cherry-Evans transfer twist as Roosters contract ‘not registered’