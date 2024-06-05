Mark Applegarth is back in rugby league as the new head coach of Championship side York Knights following a restructure of the club that has seen Andrew Henderson move into a new role.

Applegarth has been out of work since leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season, but has now returned to the game with another of his former clubs, having spent three seasons with the Knights during his playing career.

He has been appointed as part of a major overhaul of York’s off-field setup, which has seen existing head coach Henderson become York’s new head of rugby operations and development.