Magic Weekend concludes on Sunday with three huge local derbies – and all six teams have now declared their 21-man squads for the games.

There are plenty of changes across the board; some good and some bad, as teams continue to have varying degrees of luck and fortune when it comes to injuries.

Here’s how the squads look going into Day Two of the weekend at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (12:30pm)

There is a triple piece of good news for Trinity – as they are boosted by the return of three key men.

Winger Lachlan Walmsley could feature for the first time since Round 2, while there is also a return for Jayden Myers after overcoming a shoulder problem. Matty Storton is also back fit with Charlie Abraham, Kian McGann and Jordan Williams dropping out.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Scott, Johnstone, Trueman, McMeeken, Smoothy, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Storton, Tevaga, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Faatili, Smith, Vagana, Walmsley, Sinfield, Myers, Rourke, Lolesio, Tate.

Meanwhile, Castleford are also in line to bring back a number of key individuals – with Ryan Carr welcoming four men back from injury.

Darnell McIntosh, Mikaele Ravalawa, Liam Hood and Joe Westerman could all feature at Magic after being named in Carr’s 21-man squad. Zac Cini, Jordan Lane, Jenson Windley and Sam Hall all make way in the Tigers’ squad as a result.

Castleford: Valemei, McIntosh, Ravalawa, Asi, Weaver, Atoni, Hood, Lawler, Mellor, Stimson, Greacen, Westerman, Senior, Qareqare, Mapapalangi, Robb, Golding, Hirst, Laulu-Togaga’e, Dupree, Brown.

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls (3pm)

The Super League leaders are unchanged – with Brad Arthur once again able to call on the same 21-man squad that dismantled reigning champions Hull KR last week.

Leeds: Miller, Sivo, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia, Hankinson, Jenkins, Smith, Cassell, Lumb, Levi, Nicholson-Watton, Bird.

Bradford: Aekins, Blake, Ryan, Nikorima, Sutton, Ackers, Russell, Mellor, Souter, Doro, Scurr, Hooley, Wynne, Armitage, Peposhi, Leake, Bate, Ruan, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Dean.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (5:30pm)

Paul Rowley makes one change to the squad that one at Bradford Bulls last week, with a welcome return for key hooker Daryl Clark. He missed the victory at Odsal due to injury but is back in the Saints’ 21, replacing young centre Deacon Swarbrick.

St Helens: Welsby, Robertson, Sailor, Walmsley, Clark, Sironen, Wright, Host, Klemmer, Delaney, Shorrocks, Burns, Dagnall, Davies, Macdonald, Douglas, Sinclair, Humphreys, Hastings, Suluka-Fifita, Keeley.

Wigan, meanwhile, are not quite as fortunate on the squad front – with a number of enforced changes for Matt Peet to make to his 21 for the derby.

Luke Thompson, Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Noah Hodkinson are all out with knocks suffered over the last week.

There is some good news, with Ethan Havard back available. He is one of the four replacements for that injured quartet with youngsters Nathan Lowe, Finlay Yeomans and Austin Daniel the other three to come in.

Wigan: Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Nsemba, Ellis, Mago, Partington, Farrimond, Eseh, McDermott, Kerr, Lowe, Mason, O’Loughlin, Yeomans, Daniel, O’Connor.