Toulouse Olympique have signed French international Louis Grossemy on an 18-month contract.

Grossemy has joined the Super League side from Canterbury Bulldogs, where he has been playing for the club’s New South Wales Cup side.

The 23-year-old was part of the Bulldogs side that won the competition last season, making 15 appearances and scoring two tries. He has scored a further two tries in seven appearances this season.

He was in the Rabbitohs setup during his youth days, and they moved to the Roosters at under 16s before swith back to the Bunnies later on.

The Rabbitohs offered him an opportunity to play in a trial game earlier this year, while last year he made his international debut for France, who he is eligible to play for through his father. He played in the victory over Jamaica.

“I am very happy to sign with Toulouse. It’s an opportunity to return to play in France and represent my family roots,” Grossemy said.

Head coach Sylvain Houles added: “We are delighted with the signing of Louis, who will strengthen our pack. He is a French international and a very athletic player who gives his all and puts in every effort. We can’t wait to have him with us and start working together.”

It’s been a busy few days for Toulouse, who have also extended the contracts of Luke Polselli and Brendan Hands this week, with both committing to two further seasons with the club.

After returning to Super League this year, Toulouse currently sit twelfth in the competition with four wins from their opening 16 games of the season.