Tyrell Sloan has agreed to sign for Castleford Tigers from the start of next season, Love Rugby League can confirm.

Sloan was the latest high-profile capture for the Tigers going into the 2027 season, with the club in talks with the St George-Illawarra Dragons star for a number of weeks.

But those deals have now reached a positive conclusion – with sources Down Under confirming Sloan will leave the Dragons and will move to Castleford after they fought off late competition from elsewhere to land his signature.

It is another significant piece of transfer business for Cas: but it has ramifications for their squad.

Castleford’s quota problem

Taking into account all of their signings for next year as well as their already-contracted players, Sloan becomes the 11th overseas player to join Castleford’s 2027 ranks.

They have seven under contract and at the club as it stands: Krystian Mapapalangi, Renouf Atoni, Blake Taaffe, Tom Weaver, Brock Greacen, Semi Valemei and Mikaele Ravalawa.

Furthermore, four have now agreed to join the club: Mason Lino, Damien Cook, Mat Feagai and now Sloan. That takes them to 11 – meaning someone has to leave before the start of next season.

That would appear to be a straight shoot-out between Ravalawa, who has struggled to find form while in Super League, or Tom Weaver, with speculation he could leave halfway through the two-year contract he signed at the start of last season.

It also emphatically draws a line through any chance of Daejarn Asi, Joe Stimson or Zac Cini – all off-contract later this year – re-signing with the club.

Sloan’s possible position

Sloan can play across the backline for the Dragons and will bring the same utility value to Castleford – but he is being earmarked to play fullback for the Tigers.

A player Carr knows well from his time at the Dragons – he is the third player from that club to join in 2027 alongside Feagai and Cook – Sloan will come in as first-choice fullback which will free up Blake Taaffe to go into the halves and potentially partner Lino.

That again hints at Weaver’s time at the club perhaps drawing to a close at the end of the season, with Ben McNamara also recruited from Leigh Leopards to provide competition in that position. Castleford are unlikely to carry them all into 2027.

Still only 24, Sloan has spent his entire career with the Dragons to date and has made almost 100 appearances for the club. He will play on the wing in their NRL fixture this weekend, having also featured for the club at fullback.

But he has been viewed as a rotation option for the Dragons and has now been on the lookout for a new start somewhere where he is first choice.

That club will be Castleford, who did see off late competition from other clubs in England to land the signature of a hugely promising talent.

The Tigers take on Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend on Sunday lunchtime, with Carr likely to be asked about their latest major piece of transfer business.