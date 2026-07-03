Dylan Walker is heading to Super League with Leeds Rhinos in 2027 after agreeing to become the latest player to switch to England.

Love Rugby League revealed last month how Walker was a high-profile target for Brad Arthur’s side, with Walker earmarked to come in and compete for a number of roles at AMT Headingley next year.

And reports in Australia have now seemingly confirmed that Leeds have won the race for his signature – with Walker set to sign a long-term deal to join the club.

Leeds win Walker race

The 31-year-old has made almost 300 professional appearances in the NRL since making his debut for South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2013.

Capable of playing in a multitude of positions, Walker will now bring the curtain down on that NRL career after reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal from the start of the 2027 season.

He will become the latest high-profile player to head to Super League and continue his career in the competition. Wakefield Trinity have signed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, while Cronulla Sharks star Cam McInnes is also bound for England after agreeing to sign for York Knights.

And Walker is now set to join them after agreeing to link up with former Eels coach Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley, after Arthur himself signed a new contract to remain at the Rhinos.

Where will Walker play?

As mentioned, Walker has immense utility value and has featured in a number of positions throughout his NRL career. They include half-back, centre and 13.

But it is unclear which role he has been earmarked for at Headingley – though half-back does appear to be the most likely option as it stands.

Leeds will start 2027 with Jack Bird and Ash Handley as their two frontline centres – and while the club have insisted they will give George Brown a run at the number six shirt to partner Jake Connor, there is every possibility Walker could step up and take that role himself next year.

Leeds also have Kallum Watkins set to re-sign and continue his career at the club – it could be that he and Walker are in direct competition for the loose forward role at the club.

But Leeds have multiple options at their disposal, with Walker set to provide depth in a number of areas for Arthur.