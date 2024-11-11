London Broncos complete first new signing since relegation in shape of ex-Leeds Rhinos young gun

London Broncos have confirmed their first new signing since their relegation to the Championship was rubber-stamped, announcing the return of young forward Ben Hursey-Hord.

Hursey-Hord initially joined the Broncos’ academy as a 17-year-old back in 2019, but departed to attend university in Leeds.

Now 22, the forward was picked up by the Rhinos during his time at university, and spent time in the Headingley outfit’s youth ranks before eventually being handed a first-team opportunity with Halifax Panthers earlier this year.

Joining the Panthers on a permanent basis in February, he played 12 games before the end of the campaign – including three out on loan at Whitehaven.

Hursey-Hord now makes a return to the capital with the Broncos, becoming the seventh confirmed member of Mike Eccles’ squad for 2025.

The former Invicta Panthers junior established himself as a regular in Leeds‘ reserves team during his time at Headingley, but never featured at senior level for the Super League side.

He does though have two senior tries to his name, with both coming in the same game, crossing the whitewash twice for Halifax away against Toulouse Olympique in September.

Coincidentally, Hursey-Hord’s first-team debut for Fax actually came against a team from the capital – lining up in a 50-4 win against community club Hammersmith Hills Hoists in the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

As his move back to join the Broncos was confirmed, he said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to London.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter with the club and looking forward to getting stuck in this season.”

