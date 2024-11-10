Lee Briers’ son lands League 1 move for 2025 following return from Down Under

League 1 outfit Swinton Lions have announced the signing of Reece Briers – the son of Super League icon Lee – for 2025 after his return from Down Under.

Still only 21, Briers junior came through the youth ranks at Warrington Wolves, the club that dad Lee featured over 400 times for and lifted the Challenge Cup three times for.

Just like his dad, Reece is a half-back and spent the 2022 campaign in the third tier with North Wales Crusaders, helping them into the play-offs.

Joining the Welsh outfit on a permanent basis, he scored four tries – and a drop goal – in 15 appearances before heading Down Under as Lee took up a coaching role with NRL outfit Brisbane Broncos.

With his dad now back in England, joining Super League side St Helens as an assistant to Paul Wellens in 2025, Reece is also back in the country and has now been snapped up by Swinton.

Lee Briers’ son Reece lands League 1 move for 2025 with Swinton Lions following return from Down Under

Young gun Reece featured for Norths Devils and West Brisbane Panthers during his time Down Under, taking up goal-kicking responsibilities for both of those teams.

He saw his signing announced by Swinton with a social media post – as below – on Sunday evening.

The playmaker joins a Lions side who have just been relegated to League 1, with dad Lee’s former Warrington team-mate Paul Wood brought in as their new head coach.

Briers said: “I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I can’t wait to get around the boys at Swinton and rip in.”

