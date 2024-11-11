Every player committed to London Broncos for 2025

London Broncos’ return to the Championship was rubber-stamped when IMG released their 2025 gradings in October, but the capital club’s fate was well known for months prior.

The Broncos – who only ended bottom of the Super League table in 2024 on points difference – must now prepare for life back in the second tier.

And after a number of their 2024 squad caught the eye, they’ve sealed contracts with clubs in the top-flight, so London coach Mike Eccles has a bit of a rebuild on his hands.

Here is a rundown of every player who has committed to the capital club for 2025 so far…

Lewis Bienek

Lewis Bienek pictured following a London Broncos game in 2024

Sidcup-born prop Bienek, 26, began his career with the Broncos and 86 of his 130 senior career appearances have come in their colours across three separate stints.

With Eccles’ side on a permanent basis since 2022, the three-time Ireland international was among the first to commit to staying at Plough Lane following the club’s relegation. He’s also featured for Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Doncaster, Oxford and Leigh.

Marcus Stock

28-year-old Stock joined London ahead of the 2023 season, and featured in every single game for Eccles’ side last term in term in the top flight.

The Milton Keynes-born forward – who has also donned a shirt for Hemel Stags, York and Midlands Hurricanes (then Coventry Bears) – now has 61 appearances for the Broncos on his CV.

Harry Stevens

🗣️| 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓!! London Broncos are delighted to announce Harry Stevens, Lewis Bienek & Marcus Stock have pledged their futures to the club for next season. To sponsor any of these players email commercial@londonbroncosrl.com#WeAreLondon🏉 pic.twitter.com/OuIfEgFj70 — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) October 15, 2024

Youngster Stevens has also been tied down at Plough Lane for 2025.

A product of the club’s academy, the 19-year-old made his first-team debut back in June 2023 away against Batley Bulldogs, and then spent the 2024 campaign featuring heavily at reserve level.

Sadiq Adebiyi

Lagos-born Adebiyi is another product of London’s academy having joined the club as a youngster after moving to the UK at the age of six. The forward, a two-time Nigeria international, will turn 28 in January and returned for a second stint with the capital club ahead of the 2024 season.

Having also played for Hemel Stags, Newcastle Thunder, Sheffield Eagles, Wakefield Trinity, Oxford, London Skolars, Oldham and Keighley Cougars, 68 of Adebiyi’s 127 career appearances to date have come in a London shirt.

Jensen Monk

🗣️| 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐊 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓!! Jensen Monk has spoken of his delight after signing a new deal to stay with London Broncos next season. Read 👉 https://t.co/vIGjXnEK6r If you would like to sponsor Jensen please email james.booth@londonbroncosrl.com… pic.twitter.com/0M6OwEBs8c — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) November 8, 2024

Monk has also come through the youth ranks with the Broncos, and has four senior appearances to his name. Three of those came in the promotion-winning 2023 campaign, with one first-team appearance coming last term in the Challenge Cup against Warrington Wolves.

Halted in his tracks by a broken foot in 2024, the 20-year-old loose forward – born in Bromley – featured heavily at reserve level and was named in a number of Eccles’ 21-man squads for Super League games. He is expected to play a bigger part come 2025.

Sam Winney

Ireland youth international Winney became the sixth confirmed member of Eccles’ first-team squad for 2025 as he put pen to paper on his first professional contract in November.

Now 20, the budding prop has been with his boyhood club since the age of 16 and was named their Reserves’ Player of the Year for 2024.