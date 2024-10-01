Leigh Leopards star Kai O’Donnell insists he is ready to play in their monumental Super League play-off semi-final at Wigan on Saturday: after sharing details of the problem which sidelined him last week.

O’Donnell missed Leigh’s incredible win at Salford Red Devils after what was described as an abdominal injury. However, he has gone into detail about what specifically happened – and how an ‘internal issue’ ruled him out.

O’Donnell was hit hard in the back during Leigh’s win over St Helens in the final round of the regular season – so much so that it left him urinating blood after a strong contact to the kidney.

He was ruled out last week by specialists but insists he is ‘on the right track’ to get cleared this week and line up for the Leopards against their local rivals for the right to reach the Super League Grand Final.

He revealed: “I had an internal issue after a knock last week, I was peeing a bit of blood. I’ve had to take the right measures with it and it’s been a bit touch and go there, but I feel good, like I could have played. It was a last minute type of call, we had to wait to hear back from some specialists on what the right thing was to do.

“It’s a bit gross, I took a whack to the kidney, he bascially shoulder charged me in the back! It just felt like a decent contact, but once I started running I kind of felt it.

“I see a specialist early next week and they’ll tell me what I need to do to pass. But I’ve stopped peeing blood so things are on the right track.”

O’Donnell is in the final few weeks of his Leigh career, having agreed a two-year deal to return to the NRL in 2025 with North Queensland Cowboys.

But he admits he owes the Leopards plenty for helping revive his career, having signed him at a time when he was ‘at a down stage’. O’Donnell said Leigh will forever be a place and a club he cherishes – and he cannot think of a better way to leave Super League than by guiding the Leopards to a maiden Grand Final.

“I was pretty desperate to play because I didn’t want to have played my last game for the club, so I’m very grateful to the boys for getting the job done,” he said. “I was stressed during the week, but relieved is probably the word I’m looking for.

“I hate watching my team, I can watch any other team but when it’s mine, I want to help out my mates. I’m going to miss this so much. I love it here and Leigh have done a lot for me in my career.

“I was in a bit of a down stage in Australia and this was a bit of a lifeline under Lammy and Chris Chester. With the opportunities they’ve given me, this club will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I want to finish on a high. It’s so important playing for this club, it’s a small town that hasn’t seen a whole heap of success, but now we’re winning Challenge Cups and we had that success in the Championship. Now I want to finish it off with the big dance.”

