Leigh Leopards make Lachlan Lam future decision as NRL links re-surface

Leigh Leopards have tabled a fresh long-term deal to try keep Lachlan Lam at the club beyond the end of this season.

That is the view of Australian publication Zero Tackle, who say that the Leopards have made a fresh play to tie down their star asset for three more seasons, which would keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Lam’s future has never been far away from the microscope ever since he signed for Leigh while they were in the Championship. In that time, he has become one of the standout halves in Super League and helped establish the Leopards as a dominant force inside the competition’s top six.

He was heavily linked with a move away last year before, as first revealed by Love Rugby League, Lam agreed to a new contract that took him through to the end of this upcoming campaign.

But with the half-back now able to speak to rival clubs once again, Leigh have attempted to shut down any notion of him leaving at the end of 2025 by offering him a new bumper three-year deal.

Fresh speculation over Lam’s future comes as one of his Papua New Guinea team-mates have declared the half-back one of the ‘classiest players’ in the world.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke told Zero Tackle that he feels every NRL club should be monitoring Lam’s situation with a view to signing him.

“I think he’s probably one of the classiest players in the world at the moment,” he said.

“Probably a bit biased in that sense but I love Lammy. He’s a great fella off the field and absolutely killing it on the field.

“I think any NRL club would be lucky to have him and he’s just in that sort of sweet spot…so any NRL club should be on the lookout for him.”

