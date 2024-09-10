Edwin Ipape injury update as Leigh Leopards coach delivers positive Umyla Hanley news

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided an injury update on key duo Edwin Ipape and Umyla Hanley ahead of Friday’s clash with Hull KR.

Papua New Guinea international Ipape missed Leigh‘s win at Castleford last week with a shoulder injury, and whilst it’s thought not to be anything major, Lam admits the hooker remains doubtful for Friday’s clash with Hull KR in the penultimate round of the regular Super League season.

“I think most of the squad are fully fit,” Lam said.

“There’s a couple of boys with niggling injuries which we’ll address on captain’s run within our squad of 21.

“Edwin Ipape has had a small bump on the top of his shoulder so we’ll address that and give him up until kick-off to be available and ready for that. He’s the only main one really who has a chance of not playing.

“Edwin’s was from the week before. He took a bump on his rotator cuff so we’re just going to try and take care of that, so whether he is back this week or next week, we’ll make that decision on captain’s run.”

Whilst Ipape might not play against Hull KR this weekend, Lam delivered good news on in-form outside-back Hanley, who left the field against Castleford early with a back issue.

“Umyla’s been on the field running today which is good,” Lam told Love Rugby League.

“He had a bit of a back spasm last week so it was nothing too major to worry about. We probably could have put him back on the field the other night but, with the scoreline that it was, we felt it was just smart to keep him off so he’ll be fine.”

The Leopards host Hull KR at the Leigh Sports Village in Round 26 of Super League on Friday night: and face St Helens at home in the final round of the regular campaign next Friday as Lam’s side look to secure a place in the play-offs.

