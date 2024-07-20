Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam provides update on injured duo after London Broncos win

Leigh Leopards duo Matt Moylan and Aaron Pene will be fit to face St Helens next Friday, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Former Australia international Moylan and Samoan prop Pene were both notable absentees in Leigh‘s 36-6 win over London on Friday night, with Moylan nursing a minor groin injury and Pene failing a head injury assessment in their win over Huddersfield Giants the previous week.

But speaking to Love Rugby League in his post-match press conference, Lam confirmed that they will both be back in his 17 for Friday’s visit of St Helens, who will want to end their four-match losing streak.

“Pene failed his HIA last week so he was automatically a non-selection,” Lam said.

“Moylan just had a slight strain to his groin, he could’ve played at a pinch tonight but we just made a decision to make sure he was 100 per cent for next week and give Zak (Hardaker) a go at fullback. He’ll be playing, he’ll be 100 per cent next week.”

Lam made the decision to rest powerhouse prop Tom Amone in the second half of their win over London, with the game out of reach at half-time as the Leopards led 22-0. He received a cut to his head, but he is expected to be okay for next week’s clash with Saints.

“It was just a cut so he just needed stitches on that, but I made the decision not to put him back on,” Lam added.

“He’s played some big minutes for us so far this season so I was just looking out for him.”

Meanwhile, Lam confirmed that versatile forward Matt Davis failed his head injury assessment and is therefore ruled out of next Friday’s game against St Helens due to the concussion protocols.

On their comfortable win over the Broncos, Lam said: “It was really important in the sense of the ladder, I think of couple of other results went our way too, so it’s nice to have something fall in our favour.

“Performance-wise, it was frustrating to watch at times with so many stop-starts and so many penalties and everything else that came in the game, but I’m pretty happy. I thought we took a step forward in the right direction in every area.

“I thought Darnell McIntosh was outstanding, I thought Ricky Leutele was pretty good, Umyla (Hanley) tried hard, Kai O’Donnell, Lokie Lam made some brilliant touches so I think players are starting to find a bit of form.”

