Former Leeds Rhinos hooker makes Championship move following Super League departure

Sheffield Eagles have swooped to sign hooker Corey Johnson on a two-year contract following his departure from Leeds Rhinos.

The 23-year-old becomes Sheffield‘s first new signing ahead the 2025 campaign, having agreed to put pen to paper on a deal at the Olympic Legacy Park until at least the end of 2026.

Johnson came through the ranks at Leeds, making 29 appearances in blue and amber since making his first-team debut back in 2019.

The young hooker has also spent time on loan in the Championship over the last six seasons with Featherstone Rovers, York Knights, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers.

In 2024, Johnson made four first-team appearances for Leeds in Super League whilst playing 13 games on loan for Halifax in the Championship. He also made a solitary appearance for Bradford this year.

Johnson was one of nine players of Brad Arthur’s first-team squad to depart AMT Headingley following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Veteran forward James Donaldson has made a return to the Championship with his former club Bradford Bulls, whilst Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin has joined Hull KR on a two-year deal.

Former Tonga international winger David Fusitu’a and Wales international centre Luis Roberts have also departed the Rhinos: but their next destinations have yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, France international forwards Mickael Goudemand and Justin Sangare have both left, too. Goudemand’s next move has yet to be announced whilst prop Sangare is set to join Salford Red Devils for 2025, according to Leeds Live.

Young prop Kieran Hudson was granted an early release from the remainder of his contract so he could pursue other opportunities: and he has recently been linked with a return to his former club Castleford Tigers, as per Leeds Live.

The latest player to leave the Rhinos is Paul Momirovski, with the centre likely to return to Australia after one season in Super League.

Meanwhile, Arthur’s side have made five new additions ahead of 2025 – Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants), Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans) and Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels).

